Space Sustainability Market - A Comprehensive Analysis of Future Challenges and Investment Opportunities

Space sustainability describes the practice of improving the safety and integrity of the space environment for continued human use. This includes regulations to control activity in space, the development and implementation of standards, and continued incentivization of better practices in the space industry going forward-to balance demand in the current space economy with the viability of its use for future generations of humans.
Some challenges that fall under the umbrella of space sustainability include orbital debris, damage and interference from space weather, overcrowding in orbit, and 'end-of-life' protocols for spacecraft. The potential impact of these issues can range from modest interference with individual satellites to catastrophic damages to crucial spacecraft and satellite constellations that will have a dramatic impact on life and economic activity on Earth by interfering with GPS navigation and communications systems that underpin much of the global economy.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Technology briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry analysis
- Case studies
- Challenges for space sustainability
- Timeline
- Signals
- Value chain
- Ground operations
- Reusable lauch vehicles
- In-orbit manufacturing and servicing
- Active debris removal (ADR)
- Companies
- Public companies
- private companies
- Sector scorecards
- Aerospace, defense and security sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- SpaceX
- Raytheon
- Elbit Systems
- Leonardo
- IAI
- Boeing
- Telespazio
- Blue Origin
- Northrop Grumman
- General Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Astroscale
- ClearSpace
- Stratasys
- Thales
- ULA
- CASC
- Teledyne
- Honeywell
- Kongsberg
- Orien Space
- Space Pioneer
- Exotrail
- Maxar
- Ball Aerospace
- Callisto
- AWS
- Microsoft
- PLD Space
- Obruta
- Space Forge
- Made in Space
- Additive Space Technologies
- 3D Systems Corp
- Protolabs
- Skygate Technologies
