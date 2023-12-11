Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size Worth USD 102.16 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient engagement solutions market size reached USD 19.67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth of patient engagement solutions can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare Information Technology (IT) sector, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance of patient engagement solutions in the healthcare industry.

Patient engagement solutions are used to manage healthcare data and give access to the database of patient contact details to medical teams. Patient engagement relies on technology, such as a portal or automated message, and the procedure is essential for ensuring patient satisfaction. To get patient health information, a variety of hardware, software, and services are employed. Demand for patient engagement solutions is expected to increase due to technological advancements, increase in the number of ambulatory services, and favorable government initiatives.

The healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations, as it is striving to provide value-based treatment. Patients are increasingly demanding meaningful and personalized experiences from their healthcare providers, and this trend is getting momentum. Patient involvement is a technique that healthcare practitioners are using to improve patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 19.67 Billion CAGR (2022–2032) 18.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 102.16 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2021–2022 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type of solution, delivery mode, component, functionality, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., Vivify Health, Greenway Health, LLC, Solutionreach, Inc., CPSI, Patient point LLC, Mytonomy, CureMD Healthcare Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global patient engagement solutions market is consolidated, with a few companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective patient engagement solutions. Some major companies included in the global patient engagement solutions market report are:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NXGN Management, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Klara Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth Inc.

Vivify Health

Greenway Health, LLC

Solutionreach, Inc.

CPSI

Patient point LLC

Mytonomy

CureMD Healthcare

Strategic Development

On 10 July 2023, Product / Solution Launch, Innovative Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Healthcare products and services has been launched by Productive Edge, a top provider of healthcare digital strategy consultancy. These ground-breaking services will address some of the most critical issues in the healthcare industry by easing administrative load, improving care coordination, and personalizing member and patient interaction.

On 07 April 2023, Product / Solution Launch, A new patient engagement platform unveiled by US-based health and community care software startup WellSky to identify and treat patient health hazards. WellSky Patient will lessen medical issues. To better address all facets of mental, spiritual, and physical wellness, it is intended to maximize medical results through increased transparency and improved interaction between patients, their loved ones, and clinical care teams. The system will ensure that patients actively participate in their treatment and give everyone involved visibility into patient care.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based distribution helps to promote a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare professionals, as bulk data can be kept on these systems and remote access is also possible.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of type of solution, delivery mode, component, functionality, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Type of Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Services Patient Portals mHealth Apps Remote Monitoring Patient Education and Management Personal Health Records (PHRs) Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cloud-Based On-Premises Mobile Apps

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Software & Hardware Standalone Integrated Service Consulting Training & Implementation Support & Maintenance Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Communication Billing & Payments Administrative Health Tracking & Insights Patient Education Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Population Health Management Outpatient Health Management In-patient Health Management Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Payers and Insurance Companies Pharmaceutical Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Health and Wellness Chronic Disease Management Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



