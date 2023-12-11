mHealth Market Size Worth USD 154.85 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global mHealth Market is forecasted to be worth USD 56.80 Billion by 2022, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

Applications on mobile help people in managing their own health, have access to necessary information wherever and whenever required, and promote healthy living. These technologies are being rapidly adopted, which is promoting their development. The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized the industry for healthcare. Increased investments in health start-ups have also gained momentum, which has further propelled the demand for the market. New entrants to the industry are coming up with innovative ideas to make these apps more customer-friendly and are trying to tap into ample growth opportunities.

Ineffective communication between doctors and patients is among the biggest cause of errors in the medical sector. mHealth mobile apps are held with these issues. They provide point-of-care tools in the devices and allow for effective communication, better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

mHealth Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 56.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 154.85 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Apple Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Google Inc., Orchard Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Limited, Veradigm LLC, Garmin Ltd., Mckesson Corporation, Zocdoc, Inc., MyFitnessPal, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

mHealth Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global mHealth market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Mobile Health (mHealth) services.

Some major players included in the global mHealth market report are:

mHealth Latest Industry News

On 5 August 2020, Teladoc Health, which is a U.S.-based leading provider of telemedicine and virtual healthcare announced strategic merger agreement with Livongo, the leading applied health signals company to improve the delivery, access, and experience of healthcare for consumers across the globe. The companies will combine to create substantial value across the healthcare ecosystem, enabling clients everywhere to offer high quality, personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves outcomes and lowers costs across the full spectrum of health.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

There is a consequential increase in the number of diabetic patients across the globe, which is boosting the adoption of a remote monitoring app, such as Glooko, for patients who suffer from diabetes. Remote monitoring held a significant market share in the year 2019.

The recently developed mHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Unchecked population in China and India and an increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and Singapore are factors influencing the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mHealth market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) mHealth Devices mHealth Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cardiovascular Diabetes Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mobile Operator Healthcare Providers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



