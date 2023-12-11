Ablation Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13.18 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ablation systems market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of remote monitoring and telehealth is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Ablation devices are medical instruments or tools used in various medical procedures to remove tissues, typically for treating or managing certain medical conditions. These devices work by delivering energy, such as heat, cold, or Radiofrequency (RF), to the targeted tissue, causing its removal or alteration.

Remote monitoring in ablation patients is becoming more common, allowing healthcare providers to track patients’ progress and outcomes. Telehealth platforms are also being used for post procedure follow-ups and consultations. In addition, tailoring ablation procedures to the patient’s specific needs and anatomy is gaining importance, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Patient-specific data, including imaging and electrophysiological mapping, is helping to optimize treatment plans. Moreover, ablation systems are increasingly being used for the treatment of cancer, particularly in cases where surgical resection is not possible. Techniques such as RF ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation are being employed for tumor ablation.

However, high costs for ablation systems and limited training and expertise are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, complications and risks and regulatory and compliance challenges are other key factors, which could also restrain market revenue growth. Inadequate training can lead to higher complication rates during ablation procedures. This not only affects patient safety but also leads to increased healthcare costs associated with managing complications, hospital readmissions, and follow-up care. These additional costs can put pressure on the overall profitability of ablation procedures and equipment.

Moreover, healthcare professionals who seek to acquire necessary expertise for ablation procedures may incur substantial educational and training costs. This can include expenses related to courses, certifications, and continued professional development. The financial burden of training can act as a deterrent for some practitioners.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.75 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 13.18 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Device technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamic, Olympus, Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Dornier MedTech, and Cynosure, LLC Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ablation systems market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective ablation systems.

Some major players included in the global ablation systems market report are:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamic

Olympus

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Dornier MedTech

Cynosure, LLC

Strategic Development

On 14 January 2022, Medtronic, an Ireland-based leading manufacturer and provider of medical devices and services, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Affera Inc., a privately held medical technology company to expand Medtronic’s global presence and entering the mapping and ablation systems market. Affera Prism-1 cardiac mapping and navigation platform and Sphere-9 cardiac ablation catheter are investigational technologies designed to allow electrophysiologists to quickly create detailed maps used to diagnose arrhythmias and ablate cardiac tissue causing arrhythmias. The Affera suite of products and technology will be added to Medtronic's existing atrial and ventricular arrhythmia disease management portfolio, supporting the company's efforts to provide simple, safe, and effective cardiac ablation solutions to enhance patient outcomes.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The ultrasound devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global ablation systems market in 2022. This is due to rising adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS), diagnostic versatility, and technological advancements. Ultrasound is a versatile imaging modality used to visualize various body structures, including organs, blood vessels, muscles, and developing fetus during pregnancy. Its diagnostic capabilities make it a valuable tool for a wide range of medical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and emergency medicine. In addition, ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging technique that does not involve radiation exposure, making it safer for patient and healthcare providers. Moreover, non-invasive nature of ultrasound has significantly contributed to rising usage in medical practice.

The ophthalmologic treatment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ablation systems market during the forecast period attributed to increasing screen time, diabetes epidemic, and lifestyle changes. Modern lifestyles, including dietary preferences, reduced physical activity, and exposure to harsh climatic conditions have significant impact on eye health. For instance, obesity and unhealthy diet can increase the risk of conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. In addition, individuals are now considering vision-correction procedures, such as Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) or other refractive surgeries, to reduce their dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global ablation systems market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing focus on specialized services and rising cost-effectiveness compared to hospital-based procedures. Many ASCs specialize in specific medical procedures, including cardiac ablation, RF ablation for pain management, and endometrial ablation for gynecological conditions. These specialized ambulatory surgical centers are equipped with necessary ablation systems and staff expertise to provide high-quality care. In addition, patient satisfaction, which focuses on personalized care and convenience offered by ASC is rising in importance in various countries. The combination of high-quality medical care and a comfortable and patient-centered environment contributes to overall patient satisfaction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ablation systems market on the basis of device technology, application, end-use, and region:

Device Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Radiofrequency (RF) Devices Ultrasound Devices Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cancer Treatment Ophthalmologic Treatment Urological Treatment Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

