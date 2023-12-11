Court Dismisses All Claims By Former CEO Against Whitestone REIT

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on Friday, December 8, 2023, the District Court in Harris County, Texas dismissed all claims made by former Whitestone CEO, James C. Mastandrea, against the Company and members of the Board of Trustees and management related to the termination of his employment. The lawsuit was filed by Mr. Mastandrea following his removal from the Company by the Board of Trustees in January 2022 claiming breach of his employment contract, negligence, tortious interference with contract, and civil conspiracy. Mr. Mastandrea was seeking a maximum of $25 million in damages and equitable relief.



“We are pleased with the ruling of the Court, ending this lawsuit and fully dismissing the meritless claims made by Mr. Mastandrea,” stated Whitestone CEO, Dave Holeman. “The actions taken by Whitestone’s Board in removing Mr. Mastandrea were appropriate, thorough and show its commitment to all shareholders.” Mr. Holeman went on to say, “The ending of this litigation will unburden the Company from the significant legal defense costs it has incurred in 2022 and 2023 and positions us for a strong end to the year and 2024.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

