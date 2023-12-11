Arbe to Host Investor and Analyst Meetings at CES 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced that it will participate in CES 2024 on Tuesday, January 9th until Friday, January 12th, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The company will host meetings with customers, analysts and investors and offer test drives during the entire event.

At CES 2024, Arbe will demonstrate the only perception radar that delivers flawless reliability for precise decision making, which is required for hands free driving. Arbe will showcase three aspects of its perception radar, including: perception in every environmental condition, unmatched radar image quality, and trustworthy data for sensor fusion. Arbe’s perception radar supports more than 100,000 detections per frame with a point cloud density that is unparalleled to any other radar solution on the market. The perception radar chipset is comprised of 48 receiving and 48 transmitting channels that result in ultra-high resolution at a long-range in both azimuth and elevation.

This month, Arbe introduced its production Radar Processor, the first dedicated automotive radar processor on a chip capable of handling huge amounts of raw data generated by the company’s large RF channel array that require high computational power equivalent to 3 TBps, while maintaining low silicon power.

We invite you to meet with us and witness the radar revolution at CES 2024. Analysts and investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com . Meetings will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Arbe’s Booth #6452.

For more information regarding the event, please visit Arbe’s CES page here .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the presentations at the meetings referred to in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the offering and timing thereof, and the expected gross proceeds of the offering. These statements, and other statements including the words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties resulting from the October 7th attack upon Israel, conflicts and potential conflicts involving Israel, as well as market acceptance of Arbe’s radar processor and Arbe’s radar processor performing in the manner which Arbe anticipates, and other risks described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.