Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size Worth USD 5.14 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size reached USD 278.07 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for minimally invasive approaches in oncology is driving revenue growth of the market. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method for identification of tumor markers, either as an alternative for patients whose tissue is unable to be biopsied, or to evaluate drug response. It is less costly than tumor tissue biopsy and offers an accurate understanding of genomic landscape of a tumor.

Liquid biopsy is witnessing increased demand in diagnosis of solid and other tumors. In addition, one of the other key factors driving market revenue growth is expansion of research & development into the creation of breast cancer liquid biopsy solutions to address breast-related issues and conditions. Development of novel technologies is made possible by the increasing number of research activities carried out by an array of institutions around the world. Effectiveness of newer technologies makes it easier for them to enter the market.

Furthermore, market revenue growth is significantly supported by rising prevalence of breast cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving significant demand for early detection and precise prognosis of mammary neoplasia, and this is generating significant demand for breast cancer liquid biopsy solutions worldwide.

High cost of developing novel breast cancer liquid biopsy circulating biomarkers is a major restraint to revenue growth of the market. Preference and affordability among low-income strata is expected to be hampered to a major extent as a result of high cost.

Scope of Research

Market size in 2022 USD 278.07 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 22.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 5.14 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions.

Some of the major companies included in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market report are:

The Menarini Group

NeoGenomics Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Biocept, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Epic Sciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Strategic Development

On 9 March 2023, REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., which is a biotechnology start-up based in Barcelona that aims to transform precision oncology through biomarker innovation, revealed the inclusion of a unique biomarker technique for liquid biopsy for patients with advanced cancer to its pipeline. In patients with metastatic breast cancer treated with endocrine treatment and CDK4/6 inhibitors, REVEAL GENOMICS' machine learning-based technique on ctDNA was able to predict medication response and survival outcome.

On 1 March 2023, Gene Solutions, which is a Vietnam-based company, created the Screening for the Presence of Tumor by Methylation and Size (SPOT-MAS) - a multimodal liquid biopsy-based assay - to identify the five most prevalent cancer forms (liver, breast, colorectal, gastric, and lung cancer). The concept behind the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay is to look for the presence of ctDNA in blood. This technique, commonly referred to as a "liquid biopsy," only needs blood samples to be collected, and not tumor material.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Early detection/screening segment is expected to register the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The ability of breast cancer liquid biopsy to aid in identifying early breast cancer is driving preference and supporting this segment's revenue growth. For instance, a group of scientists in the USC Michelson Convergent Science Institute in Cancer put to the test a hypothesis that the high-definition liquid biopsy may identify many cancer biomarkers, including the so-called "oncosomes" — nanosized, membrane-enclosed freight carriers that improve the environment in the body for cancer growth. The group has demonstrated in the past that cancer cells release these oncosomes.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of this segment is increasing implementation of CTC in biomarker research using liquid biopsy. CTCs have clinical utility in cancer prognosis prediction, therapy regimen selection, monitoring, and applications as drug targets. They can also be used to assist therapeutic cancer care.

On 9 March 2023, Guardant Health, Inc., which is a pioneer precision oncology company, and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to specifically treat metastatic breast and gynaecological cancers with ESR1 mutations, announced the launch date as the beginning of a registrational Phase 3 clinical study contrasting targeted lasofoxifene combined with the CDK 4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib against fulvestrant.

Emergen Research has segmented the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market on the basis of application, circulating biomarker, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Early Detection/Screening Diagnosis Others



Circulating Biomarker Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Circulating Tumor Cells Extracellular Vesicles Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



