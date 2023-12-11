Deep Neural Networks Market Size Worth USD 15.77 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Deep Neural Networks Market is projected to reach USD 15.77 billion in 2032. The market is expected to be driven owing to extensive rise in the big data analytics, emergence of the deep learning through neural networks and cognitive analytical procedures in various verticals including IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, e-commerce, and healthcare, among others. The rising implementation of the deep neural networks in clinical diagnosis, image & signal analysis and interpretation, and drug & vaccine development, among others, are propelling the market growth broadly. The BFSI sector segment had a mentionable market share due to numerous application areas related to financial analysis, predictive costing, risk investigation, and others.

By eliminating the logical burden from an application developer and disregarding the rule-based preset algorithms, deep neural networks sets an artificial humanlike cognizance which further opens up a wide range of new possibilities to solve many kind of applications without a human inspector. Incorporating neural networks make the computer visions quite easier to work with and extends the limit of what the conventional programming could do.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/76

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 1.26 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 21.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 15.77 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Verticals, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Ward Systems, Starmind, Neurala, NeuralWare, and Clarifai Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/76

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Deep Neural Networks Market is fairly in the consolidated side, with a number of small as well as medium-sized companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Deep Neural Networks Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Google

Oracle

Microsoft

IBM

Qualcomm

Intel

Ward Systems

Starmind

Neurala

NeuralWare

Clarifai

Strategic Development

In 2018, Switzerland based leading AI Tech company, Starmind, announced an investment of USD 15 Million in its self-learning next generation designing and algorithms, based on the artificial neural network.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/76

Further key findings from the report suggest

Software and applications are the most commonly used attributes that have been incorporating deep neural networks in use for research simulators, building visualization to monitor training process, simulate the behavior of the consumers using the apps and software, among others. Software and application sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 22.6% throughout the forecast period.

The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various sectors especially in North American region. Increasing use of advanced technology in BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare sectors is anticipated to stimulate demand for the deep neural networks in the region.

The deep neural networks are widely used in the field of visualization and visual analytics for the communicating information and discovering meaningful insights by using various visual encodings to transform the abstract data into useful representations.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-neural-networks-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Deep Neural Networks Market on the basis of Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Verticals, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)$1 Software & Application Services

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)$1$1 Data Preprocessing Analytical Tools Visualization Optimization Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cloud On-Premises

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) BFSI IT & Telecommunication Electronics & Semiconductors Aerospace & Defense Healthcare & Biotechnology Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Industries Retail & E-Commerce Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Parking Management Market By Offering (Services, Solutions), By Service (Support & Maintenance, System Integration, Consulting), By Solution (Security & Surveillance, Valet Parking, and Others), By Deployment, By Parking Site, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Streaming Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection & Risk Management, Location Intelligence, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Solid-State Drives (SSDs), Adapters, Servers, All-Flash Arrays, Adapters), By Communication Standard (Ethernet, Infiniband, Fiber Channel), By Deployment Location, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Gambling Software Market By Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), By Platform (Desktop, Mobile), By Type (Sports Betting, casino, Lottery, Bingo, Others), By Region Forecast to 2028

Cybersecurity Mesh Market By Deployment Type (Cloud based, On-premises), By Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Deep Neural Networks Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights