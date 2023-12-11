Montrouge, on December 11, 2023

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES

THE SUCCESS OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION OF THE HOLDERS OF ITS

EUR 2,000,000,000 Subordinated 2.625 per cent. Notes due 17 March 2027 (the “Notes”)

(ISIN: XS1204154410; Common Code 120415441)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Company”) hereby announces the results of the meeting of the holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) described above, held on December 11, 2023 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom (the “Meeting of the Noteholders”).

The purpose of the Meeting of the Noteholders was to consider amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes, in order to insert therein a contractual recognition of bail-in clause containing provisions that satisfy in full the requirements laid down in Article 44 (Contents of the contractual term required by Article 55(1) of Directive 2014/59/EU) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1075 of 23 March 2016, as amended, as detailed in the notice of meeting published on November 10, 2023.

The Meeting of the Noteholders adopted the resolution that was submitted to its vote.

Consequently, and subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out in a consent solicitation memorandum made available to the Noteholders on 10 November 2023, the Company will pay:

the Early Consent Fee : a cash amount in euros equal to 0.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes for which the relevant Noteholder validly submitted a consent instruction, which was not validly revoked in accordance with the terms of the consent solicitation memorandum and which was delivered to and received by the information and tabulation agent, before 4.00 p.m. (London time) on November 23, 2023, or

: a cash amount in euros equal to 0.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes for which the relevant Noteholder validly submitted a consent instruction, which was not validly revoked in accordance with the terms of the consent solicitation memorandum and which was delivered to and received by the information and tabulation agent, before 4.00 p.m. (London time) on November 23, 2023, or the Consent Fee: a cash amount in euros equal to 0.10% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes for which the relevant Noteholder validly submitted a consent instruction, which was not validly revoked in accordance with the terms of the consent solicitation memorandum and which was delivered to and received by the information and tabulation agent after 4.00 p.m. (London time) on November 23, 2023 but before 4.00 p.m. (London time) on December 6, 2023,

it being specified that under no circumstances will Noteholders receive both the Early Consent Fee and the Consent Fee.

The payment of the Early Consent Fee and of the Consent Fee to the relevant eligible Noteholders is expected to take place on or about December 13, 2023.

For more information on Crédit Agricole S.A., please visit its website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance.

WARNING

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, the Notes in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.

This press release does not and shall not under any circumstances constitute an offer of securities to the public by Crédit Agricole S.A. or a solicitation of the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.

*The ISIN number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of the Notes. No warranty is given as to the accuracy or correctness of the ISIN number as contained herein.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Alexandre Barat + 33 1 57 72 12 19 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

" alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain + 33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Crédit_Agricole Groupe Crédit Agricole créditagricole_sa

Attachment