NGS Sample Preparation Market Size is Worth USD 10,342.23 Million by 2032

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for NGS sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the LIMS, for automation of genome libraries, often allow for single day next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.

This NGS technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology's diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 3,110.0 million CAGR (2023–2032) 9.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10,342.23 million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Workflow, application, end-users, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market include:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Congenica Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

DNASTAR

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genomatix GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Foundation Medicine

In July 2019, next generation sequencing (NGS) assays for Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) had been signed with Thermo Fisher Scientific by Biodesix, Inc. FDA-Premarket approval (PMA) classification is also being pursued by the client.

Key Highlights from The Report

By workflow, clonal amplification is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 9.5% in the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. Library clonal amplification helps in the generation of numerous copies of target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation offers to allow for simultaneous preparation of multiple libraries sequencing templates, thereby decreasing the preparation time of the sample.

By application, oncology, in terms of market size, dominated the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market in 2019. NGS, in comparison to traditional techniques, provides precision, rapidity, and sensitivity benefits with the potential to have a substantial impact on the oncology field, as NGS possess the ability to evaluate multiple genes in a single assay, thereby eradicating the necessity to order several tests for ascertaining the causative mutation.

By end-users, academic research held the largest next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market share of over 53.0% in the year 2019 because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) NGS Library Preparation Kit Semi-Automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oncology Clinical Investigation Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



