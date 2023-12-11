Medical Image Analytics Market Size Worth USD 7.16 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Image Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 7.16 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis and cardiac disease would accelerate the development of medical imaging devices in the coming years.

Recent advances in medical imaging devices have paved the way for innovative solutions which have rendered diagnosis more comfortable for patients. A significant increase in the number of such events is likely to boost demand development for medical imaging equipment in the future.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the chronic diseases they experience, is projected to fuel growth in the demand for medical imaging equipment. However, exorbitant premiums are associated with medical imaging tests combined with restricted access to the necessary infrastructure that impedes the growth of the medical imaging devices markets.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/22

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 2.57 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 8.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7.16 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Modality, End-Use, Application, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., and Bruker Corporation. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/22

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Medical Image Analytics is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the Medical Image Analytics market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Medical Image Analytics market include:

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

MIM Software Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Strategic Development

In November 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, at the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) conference, confirmed the introduction of Magnetom Altea 1.5 T and Magnetom Lumina 3 T MRI scanners.

In December 2019, Fujifilm confirmed it was purchasing Hitachi's medical imaging company for about USD 1.56 billion. The agreement will boost Fujifilm's potential to contend internationally with GE Healthcare, Philips, Siemens, and Canon medical imaging giants.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/22

Key Highlights From The Report

Ultrasound imaging, in the Modality segment, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as fast detection and precision, non-invasiveness, and no direct susceptibility to ionizing radiation.

By End Use, the diagnostic centers segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period, attributable to the installed base of diagnostic imaging services and management of the inflow of visitors, coupled with the beneficial payment policies by policymakers across the globe.

The cardiology application is the major contributor to the Medical Image Analytics Market. The cardiology application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 24.5% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and congenital cardiac disease and growing policy funding to increase healthcare quality.

North America dominated the market for Medical Image Analytics in 2019, attributable to the existence of well-established healthcare facilities with specialized testing equipment in this area and favorable policies to promote the adoption of healthcare IT. North America region held approximately 38.0% of the market, followed by Europe.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-image-analytics-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Tomography Ultrasound Imaging Radiographic Imaging Combined Modalities

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Orthopedic Neurology Cardiology Oncology Mammography Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Photodynamic Therapy Market , By Product Type (Photodynamic Therapy Devices and Photosensitizer Drugs), By Application (Active Keratosis and Cancer), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Artificial Neural Network Market Size, Share, Trends, by Offering (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Image Processing, Fraud Detection, Data Mining, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Medical, Retail and Sales, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nebulizers Market , By Product (Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Jet Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer), By Modality (Table-Top, Portable), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare-Settings), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Contract Research Organization Market , By Service Type (Clinical Research Services, Laboratory Services, and Others), By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others), By End-Use, and by Region Forecast to 2032

Custom Antibody Market By Service (Antibody Development, Antibody Production & Purification, Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling), By Type, By Source, By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Medical Image Analytics Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights