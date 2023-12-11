China Alternative Lending Market Investment Opportunities Databook 2023 - A $347 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending market in China is expected to grow by 12.8% on an annual basis to reach US$ 258.51 billion in 2023. The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in China remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in China will increase from US$ 229.18 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 347.72 billion by 2027.







This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the alternative lending market in China, covering the following key areas:

Comprehensive Market Intelligence : This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in China, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report.

: This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in China, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report. Economic Indicators : Access to China's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning.

: Access to China's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning. Industry Attractiveness Analysis : In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the China alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth.

: In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the China alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth. Strategic Segmentation Analysis : The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property).

: The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property). Growth Projections : The report contains future growth projections for the China alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making.

: The report contains future growth projections for the China alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making. Loan Type Analysis : A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights.

: A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis: Get a closer look at consumer behaviour and attitude, segmented by age, income, and gender, which can aid in developing targeted marketing and lending strategies.

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in China through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:



China Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

China Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

China Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $258.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $347.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered China



