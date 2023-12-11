JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. Secures RMB66 Million in Orders for Innovative Micro-Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Equipment

Changzhou City, China, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. (the "Company" or “JinMed”) (NASDAQ: ZJYL), a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids products, today announced that it has secured orders of RMB 66 million (approximately $9.18 million USD) of their innovative Micro-Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber equipment (S-type and M-type) from Conlo Industrial Development (Shanghai) CO., LTD. (“Conlo”).



Building on the successful launches of its MINI micro-hyperbaric oxygen chamber and hydrogen generation machine products in this September, JinMed has recently unveiled S-type (accommodating 2-3 people) and M-type (accommodating 4-6 people) micro-hyperbaric oxygen chambers. Engineered with precision and designed for optimal therapeutic benefits, these chambers are intended to redefine standards in the healthcare industry. Conlo, recognizing the potential of these innovative products, has placed substantial orders totaling RMB 66 million, encompassing 200 units of each chamber type.

Anticipating robust demand, Conlo plans to deploy 10,000 oxygen chambers for human and 10,000 pet oxygen chambers, all of which will be exclusively sourced from JinMed in the Chinese market over the next three years. This strategic collaboration underlines JinMed's commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions and meeting the evolving needs of its consumers.

Mr. Erqi Wang, the Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: "The Micro-Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber equipment, developed by JinMed, represents a breakthrough in the field of medical technologies. Securing RMB 66 million in orders for our Micro-Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber equipment demonstrates the trust our business partners have placed in our commitment to innovation and healthcare excellence. We are poised for sustainable growth as we continue to introduce cutting-edge products and solutions that cater to diverse healthcare needs to enhance the well-being of individuals."

Micro-hyperbaric oxygen therapy in a micro-hyperbaric oxygen chamber is known to have the characteristics of low pressure and high safety. It is suitable for the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, beauty lovers, people with compromised health conditions, athletes, obese people and postoperative rehabilitation patients. The product has the functions of daily oxygen protection, health improvement, postoperative recovery, immunity enhancement and anti-aging. Everyday use of the Micro-hyperbaric oxygen chambers will rapidly increase combination oxygen and dissolved oxygen content, blood flow speed, cellular repair, and help to improve metabolism and balance of the body. From the anti-aging aspect, long-term use of high pressure oxygen is known to enhance the cell vitality, effectively prolong grain, reduce the senescent cells, and improve skin metabolism, resulting in certain anti-aging effects.

About Jin Medical International Ltd.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province of China, the Company, through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people recovering from injuries. The Company’s Chinese operating entities operate 2 manufacturing plants with approximately 228,257 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Company’s Chinese operating entities have established relationships with over 40 distributors in China, and over 20 in the other regions of the world where it currently sells the products. The majority of the Company’s wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to dealers in Japan and China, including Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, one of the largest medical device distributors in Japan. The Company’s Chinese operating entities continuously deliver innovative wheelchair designs that are both lightweight and ergonomic each year. For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

