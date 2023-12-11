Arthroscopy Device Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 12.85 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global arthroscopy device market is calculated at US$ 7.98 billion for 2024 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 12.85 billion by 2034-end



Arthroscopy devices are a dynamic segment within the broader medical devices market, specializing in instruments and equipment used for arthroscopic procedures. Arthroscopy involves minimally invasive surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of joint-related conditions, offering advantages such as reduced recovery times, lower infection risks, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6957

Continuous innovation in imaging technologies, optics, and instrument design is a prominent trend in the arthroscopy device market. Advanced arthroscopy devices featuring high-definition imaging, 3D visualization, and improved surgical instruments are enhancing the precision and efficiency of treatment procedures.

Rising incidence of orthopedic conditions, including sports injuries and degenerative joint disorders, is significantly driving arthroscopy device sales. Arthroscopy devices also play a crucial role in addressing age-related joint conditions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 12.85 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global arthroscopy device market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 12.85 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for arthroscopy devices in the United States is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Germany’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing medical tourism driving sales of arthroscopy devices.

Demand for arthroscopy devices in Japan is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1.02 billion by 2034.

“Integration of robotics in arthroscopic procedures gaining traction, leading to improved procedural outcomes, which is a key market-driving factor for the years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Arthrex Inc.,

Stryker Corporation,

Smith & Nephew Plc.,

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson).

Strategic collaborations between arthroscopy device manufacturers and healthcare institutions are resulting in product development and regional expansion.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6957

Country-wise Analysis:

The United States, Germany, and Japan are seeing a rise in sales of arthroscopy equipment due to a number of factors, including demographic trends, the availability of medical professionals and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and supportive healthcare policies.

Why is the United States a High-Growth Market for Producers of Arthroscopy Devices?

“Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Leading to Easy Accessibility of Treatment Procedures”

The availability of cutting-edge medical therapies and a strong healthcare infrastructure are driving up arthroscopic gadget sales in the US. Adoption among healthcare professionals is driven by ongoing developments in arthroscopy equipment technology, such as enhanced imaging systems and sophisticated tools. Modern technologies are frequently adopted by American surgeons, which increases the market for sophisticated arthroscopy equipment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global arthroscopy device market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (arthroscopes & visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopic radio frequency systems & wands, arthroscopic drills & fixation systems, arthroscopic shavers, others), application (hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, knee arthroscopy, shoulder & elbow arthroscopy, foot & ankle arthroscopy, wrist arthroscopy, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hip Reconstruction Devices Market: Expanding at a steady CAGR of 4%, the global hip reconstruction devices market is valued at US$ 8.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 12.15 billion by the year 2033.

Spine Devices Market: Spine Devices Market Predicted To Reach 17 Billion by 2031.

Knee Cartilage Repair Market: The global knee cartilage repair market is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.92 billion and is expected to reach US$ 5 billion by the end of 2027.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog