Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Market projected to reach USD 20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Market , by Component (Service, Hardware, Software), Device Type (AR Head-Mounted Displays (HMD), Handheld Devices, Smart AR Mirror), Application (Information Systems, Advertising and Marketing, Try on Solutions, Planning and Designing), Market Type (Apparel, Furniture & Lighting, Jewellery, Beauty & Cosmetics, Footwear, Groceries, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030".

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 20.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 28.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Device Type, Component, Application, Market Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW PTC Alphabet Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Microsoft Apple Meta

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3500

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping, a rapidly evolving field in the realm of cybersecurity and data protection, is poised to make a significant impact in the technology sector. It is a cutting-edge approach that ensures data remains confidential and secure, even when processed in untrusted environments. As organizations grapple with increasingly complex and sophisticated threats to their sensitive information, the Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market has seen substantial growth and innovation. Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping is an emerging technology that is designed to protect sensitive data while it is being processed by applications in the cloud or other computing environments. It aims to keep data encrypted and secure even during processing, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. The Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market has been growing as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of securing sensitive data. The demand for stronger data protection mechanisms has driven growth in this sector.

Major Vendors in the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Market:

PTC

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft

Apple

Meta

Zugara, Inc.

Wikitude

ViewAR GmbH

Sephora USA, Inc.

Marxent Labs

Kudan

INDE

Imaginate Technologies

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Amazon.com

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3500

Growing demand for personalized shopping experience

The surging demand for a personalized shopping experience serves as a powerful driver propelling the Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market into the forefront of consumer preferences. In an era where consumers increasingly seek tailored and immersive interactions, AR Shopping emerges as a transformative solution. By seamlessly integrating augmented reality technology into the shopping experience, AR Shopping provides individuals with a personalized journey that goes beyond traditional retail boundaries. Virtual try-ons, product visualizations in real-world environments, and personalized product recommendations are among the innovative features that cater to the unique preferences and tastes of each consumer. As the AR Shopping market continues to evolve, driven by the demand for personalized experiences, it is reshaping the way consumers engage with products and brands, ushering in a more dynamic and individualized era of retail.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for personalized shopping experience

Integration with Social Media Platforms

Opportunities:

Lower costs of storage and efficient inventory management

Technological Advancements and Accessibility

Lower costs of storage and efficient inventory management

The lower costs of storage and efficient inventory management represent a compelling opportunity for the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market, revolutionizing the logistics and operational aspects of the retail landscape. AR Shopping facilitates a more streamlined inventory management system by offering real-time insights into product availability, placement, and demand. Through AR, retailers can optimize their warehouse spaces, reducing the need for extensive storage and minimizing associated costs. The ability to digitally visualize and track inventory levels enhances the accuracy of stock management, preventing overstocking or stockouts, and ultimately leading to significant cost savings. Moreover, AR Shopping contributes to the reduction of physical inventory, allowing retailers to minimize the expenses associated with maintaining large inventories on-site. The immersive nature of AR experiences enables customers to virtually explore and interact with products, reducing the necessity for extensive in-store storage. This, in turn, translates to lower operational costs for retailers, as they can allocate resources more efficiently without the burden of excessive inventory holding.

The market for Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping is dominated by North America.

North America asserts its dominance as the leading region in the Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping market, showcasing a robust presence in the adoption and advancement of AR technologies in the retail landscape. The region has emerged as a frontrunner in integrating AR Shopping experiences across diverse industries. With tech-savvy consumers and a well-established e-commerce infrastructure, North America leads in providing personalized and immersive shopping encounters through AR. Major players in the region are leveraging cutting-edge AR technologies to enhance the overall retail experience, offering features such as virtual try-ons and interactive product visualizations. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region stands out as the fastest-growing segment for the AR Shopping market. The Asia Pacific's dynamic and burgeoning consumer market, coupled with the rapid adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration, fuels the accelerated growth of AR Shopping experiences. The region's diverse retail landscape, including emerging markets with a rising middle class, provides a fertile ground for the expansion of AR in shopping.

The software Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Component the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market is segmented into Service, Hardware, and Software. The software component segment emerges as the dominant force in propelling the Augmented Reality (AR) shopping market, signifying the critical role that software plays in shaping the transformative retail experiences offered by AR technology. The software segment, encompassing AR applications, platforms, and algorithms, serves as the backbone of augmented reality shopping experiences. It facilitates the seamless integration of digital elements into the physical retail environment, enabling virtual try-ons, interactive product visualizations, and personalized recommendations. The dominance of the software component can be attributed to its ability to drive innovation in AR Shopping applications. Retailers leverage sophisticated AR software to create immersive and dynamic shopping experiences that cater to the evolving demands of tech-savvy consumers. This software not only enhances the visual appeal of AR Shopping but also underpins the functionality and efficiency of virtual interactions, contributing to a more engaging and user-friendly experience.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3500

Browse Similar Reports:

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market 2030 By Technology Type, End-User Industry, Display Type (Monocular, Binocular), Application, Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range), User Type, Features, Component and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023 – 2030 By Device Type, Offering, Application, Enterprise, Technology Type (AR: Markerless, Marker-base; VR: Non-Immersive, Semi-immersive and Fully Immersive Technology) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Quantum Computing Market 2030 By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, Consulting Services, Training & Education Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application (Optimization, Simulation and Data Problems, Sampling, Machine Learning), Technology, Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Web: https://www.marketdigits.com