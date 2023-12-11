Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 11.0%

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The treatment-resistant depression treatment market size is projected to grow from USD 1.95 billion in 2023 to USD 4.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The disorder is associated with melancholic clinical features, abnormal neural activity, bipolarity, inflammatory system activation, neurotransmitter dysfunction, and high traumatic load.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled "Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Market, 2023-2030."





Notable Industry Development-

May 2022 – Compass Pathways presented positive Phase IIb study data of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression treatment at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans, the U.S.





Key Takeaways:

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs after inadequate response to around two antidepressants during the treatment process.

The escalating prevalence of treatment-resistant depression stands out as a significant factor contributing to the market's growth.

In 2022, North America spearheaded the market, generating a revenue of USD 0.94 billion, and is poised to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

The expansion can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditures and the growing prevalence of mood disorders.





List of Key Players Present in the Report :

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (Belgium), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) (Germany), Par Pharmaceutical (Endo International plc) (India), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.) (Japan)





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.06 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.95 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography





Segments-

Rising Demand for Antidepressant Drugs to Drive Segment Growth

By drug type, the treatment-resistant depression treatment market is segmented into N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA), antidepressants, antipsychotics, and others. The antidepressants segment is expected to hold the dominant market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for antidepressant drugs due to the rising occurrence of treatment-resistant depression.

Rising Public Sector Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Segment Growth

Based on distribution channel, the treatment-resistant depression treatment market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure by the global public sector in emerging countries.





Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

By Drug Type

N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World





Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Prevalence of Treatment-Resistant Depression Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

One of the most important factors contributing to the treatment-resistant depression treatment market growth is the rise in the prevalence of this behavioral illness. TRD happens when a person hasn't reacted to two separate antidepressants or has not taken them for a sufficient amount of time, typically six weeks. The demand for the disease's therapy has increased as this medical condition's prevalence has increased.

In addition to placing a tremendous burden on social and healthcare resources, the prevalence is linked to disproportionate healthcare costs with large direct and indirect costs, hampering market growth.





Regional Insights-

Growing Patient Population to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America accounted for USD 0.79 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to dominate the treatment-resistant depression treatment market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising patient population suffering from treatment-resistant depressive disorder in the region.

Europe held the second-largest treatment-resistant depression treatment market share in 2022. The European market will grow at a significant CAGR during the projected period due to the increasing launch of new drugs to treat the disorder in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Major treatment-resistant depression treatment players frequently announce significant business decisions that favor or negatively impact the market. Players buy businesses, introduce products, enter into collaboration agreements, and agree to terms with governmental bodies.





FAQs

How big is the Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market?

Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market size is USD 1.95 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market growing?

The Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





