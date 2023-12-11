With 8.8% CAGR, UK Healthcare Consulting Market Size to Surpass USD 1.87 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK healthcare consulting market size was valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2022 and market is anticipated to touch USD 1.87 billion by 2030 recording a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period. Healthcare consulting offers support and implementation services for medical ecosystems to improve their operational and financial success.

The rising incidence of chronic ailments among people across the U.K. and growing patient visits to healthcare settings have boosted the demand for effective healthcare operations and high-quality patient care. These factors are expected to boost the U.K. healthcare consulting market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "U.K. Healthcare Consulting Market, 2023-2030."





Notable Industry Development:

August 2022: AXA U.K. & Ireland announced its partnership with Cognizant to offers services to consolidate, modernize, and manage part of its IT operations.

Key Takeaways :

High Demand of Healthcare Services among Government Agencies amid Pandemic Led to Market Growth

High Focus On Adoption of Digital Health Solutions Among Healthcare Organizations Across U.K.

Rising Government Initiatives for Facilitating Healthcare Digitalization Will Drive Market Development

Surge in Data Security Challenges Across Healthcare Systems to Hamper Market Growth

Collaborations among Key Consulting Players to Augment Market Growth





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Accenture (Ireland)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.K.)

Bain & Company, Inc. (U.S.)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Atos SE (France)

CGI Inc. (Canada)

Fujitsu (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacted Market Growth Due to High Demand from Pharma Companies

The COVID-19 outbreak positively affected the market growth as many pharmaceutical companies and government agencies across the U.K. increased their demand for advanced healthcare services. These services will help them improve their in-house operations management and patient care, thereby fueling the adoption of healthcare consulting services.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 1.87 Billion Base Year 2022 UK Healthcare Consulting Market Size in 2022 USD 0.96 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 101 Segments covered By Service Type, By End User





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote Healthcare Digitization to Bolster Market Growth

The U.K. government is increasing its focus on introducing various initiatives to promote the adoption of digital technologies across the healthcare sector. Some of the major factors that have accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies in various healthcare settings include rising incidence of chronic diseases, increase in aging population, and emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The digital tools can help the government improve their patient care delivery by using digital tools to facilitate the evaluation and analysis of its citizens’ health to enhance the efficiency of healthcare providers. This factor will further amplify the market growth.

However, rise in data security concerns across the healthcare systems can hinder the market progress.





Segmentation:

Healthcare IT Solutions to Gain Major Traction Due to Robust Demand by NHS

Based on service type, the market is segmented into healthcare IT solutions, marketing & sales, human resources, finance, operations & general management, strategic management, business analytics, and others. The healthcare IT solutions segment dominated the U.K. healthcare consulting market share in 2022 due to growing adoption of these solutions by the NHS to integrate digitalized systems in various healthcare settings.





Healthcare Providers to Increase Service Use Due to Rising Launch of Services by Key Market Players

Based on end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, biopharmaceutical companies, and others. The healthcare providers segment dominated the U.K. market in 2022. This is due to the growing demand for these services among healthcare providers, such as hospitals, medical centers, and clinics across the country to develop innovative strategies to enhance routine patient management and care.





Report Coverage:

The report studies the market in detail and highlights major aspects, such as leading market players and top healthcare consulting services. It also provides insights into the prominent industry developments and key market trends. Apart from the factors mentioned above, the report covers many other factors that have augmented the market’s growth in recent years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus On Collaborations and Partnerships to Increase Market Presence

Some of the key players operating in the U.K. market include Cognizant, Accenture, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and HCL Technologies Ltd. Out of these companies, Accenture is leading the U.K. market’s growth as it has a vast portfolio of healthcare consulting services for various healthcare settings. Moreover, growing focus of top market players on various partnerships and collaborations can help them increase their market presence.





FAQs :

How big is the UK Healthcare Consulting Market?

The UK healthcare consulting market size was valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 1.04 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to touch USD 1.87 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Which was the leading segment in the UK Healthcare Consulting Market?

The healthcare IT solutions segment led this market in 2022.





