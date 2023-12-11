ADATA Industrial Releases SATA 31D Series Industrial-grade SSDs

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADATA Industrial, the world's leading brand for industrial-grade embedded storage, officially released today its SATA 31D series of industrial-grade solid-state drives including 2.5-inch ISSS31D, M.2 2280 IM2S31D8, and M.2 2242 IM2S31D4, designed for retail terminals and embedded systems.



The SATA 31D series of industrial-grade SSDs utilize 112-layer 3D TLC flash memory developed by WDC, boasting a P/E Cycle of 3,000 which is comparable to MLC. The 31D series also offers a variety of ultra-thin and compact mainstream specifications such as SATA 2.5-inch, M.2 2280, M.2 2242, and various capacity options from 128GB to 2TB. 112-layer 3D NAND (BiCS5) 31D series SSDs all support thermal throttling technology, which reduces SSD transmission performance in stages to effectively mitigate the risk of data damage due to overheating. Furthermore, a LDPC ECC error correction mechanism and End-to-End Data Protection technology ensure reliable data transfer and improve data integrity. The 31D series is eminently suitable for POS systems, information kiosks, digital signage, and embedded equipment.

ADATA Industrial is well aware that POS systems in the retail industry have extremely high requirements for reliability and stability. The company’s SATA 31D series industrial-grade SSDs only utilize high-quality components and highly integrated firmware to ensure that system stability is not affected by environmental factors. Since high-speed operation is an additional critical indicator among smart retail and POS systems, ADATA Industrial introduced SLC Cache caching technology which uses flash memory to improve the stability of random read/write operations while simultaneously ramping up instant read/write performance to easily cope with large-volume data transmission and high concurrent data flow.

At present, ADATA Industrial’s SATA 31D series industrial-grade SSDs have been put into mass production and have been successfully introduced into leading POS machines and by touch screen computer manufacturers at home and abroad. Through rigorous verification and testing by our customers, we have achieved performance indicators that demonstrate the capacity for stable long-term around the clock operation. ADATA Industrial will leverage its technological advantages to continue providing professional, stable, efficient, and durable industrial-grade storage solutions to AI smart retail, industrial-grade computer, industrial tablet, medical equipment, and other manufacturers.

Learn more about 31D series products:

SATA 2.5-inch ISSS31D: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/ISSS31D

SATA M.2 2280 IM2S31D8: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/IM2S31D8

SATA M.2 2242 IM2S31D4: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/IM2S31D4





About ADATA Industrial

With its R&D and manufacturing prowess, ADATA Technology (TWSE: 3260.TWO) was ranked Top 2 among the world’s DRAM and SSD manufacturers in 2022. It holds over 500 memory-related patents and offers a full lineup of industrial-grade memory products, including DRAM, SSDs, and memory cards, which all meet the ISO 14001 and IECQ QC080000 certification standards. ADATA has a global presence and is able to offer high-quality technical and after services to customers regardless of geographic location. At the same time, ADATA is also able to leverage its R&D and manufacturing capabilities to provide customized products and solutions that meet the unique needs of individual customers. With its commitment to quality and innovation, ADATA is ready to serve the industrial sector with the widest range of memory solutions and work hand-in-hand with customers to create a better world and enrich lives. For more information, please visit industrial.adata.com.

