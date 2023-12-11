Completion of the transaction of sale of the subsidiary

The preconditions for the completion of the transaction set forth in the share sale agreement concluded between Nordecon AS and OÜ NOBE on 28 November 2023, by which Nordecon AS sold its 52% majority holding in OÜ Nordecon Betoon, have been fulfilled by the parties and the sale of the share has been completed.

Additional information regarding the above-mentioned sale transaction has been published on 08 November 2023 .

