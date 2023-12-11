Guests are Loving CRR’s Newest Luxury RV Resort in Southern California

Coachella, CA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CRR Hospitality, a leading name in Outdoor Hospitality, is excited to announce the grand opening of its third and most luxurious RV resort to date – Coachella Lakes RV Resort in Coachella, California. This stunning addition to the CRR portfolio is poised to redefine the RV resort experience in Southern California.

The initial phase of the RV Resort opened in September and includes 90 RV sites, 8 park model vacation rentals and first class amenities including an 18 hole world class putting course, entertainment-filled Clubhouse, 24 hour access fitness center, a heated swimming pool, 2 hot tubs, amphitheater, playground, 5 lakes, K9 Corner Dog Park and pickleball courts. The property is located just off of Interstate 10 and is the first RV resort as you enter Palm Desert from the east.

Phase 2 of the property is expected to open in 2024, adding even more to the guest experience.

“It’s with great energy and excitement we welcome all our Guests to Coachella Lakes RV Resort,” says General Manager, Jim Germyn. “We’ve built something distinct and can’t wait to share it. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

“Coachella Lakes RV resort is amazing. So many amenities. The sunsets were breathtaking and the Resort was so quiet and peaceful. Hats off to the staff,” says guest Chris Lyon who stayed at the resort shortly after opening.

Coachella, California is home to world-famous music festivals – Coachella and Stagecoach. Coachella Lakes RV Resort is 7 miles from the Empire Polo Club and looks forward to hosting music enthusiasts coming to the area.

Coachella Lakes RV Resort isn’t just for snowbirds seeking refuge from the cold; it’s a year-round destination catering to outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, and music lovers alike.

For those looking to experience the allure of Coachella Lakes RV Resort, the property is situated at 44-790 Dillon Road, Coachella, CA 92236, and it welcomes guests year-round.

About CRR Hospitality

CRR provides award-winning RV Resorts, beautifully built manufactured housing neighborhoods, auto wash and convenient RV/boat storage solutions. CRR properties offer high-quality amenities to provide their customers unique and enjoyable places that offer accessible luxury, value and fulfillment.

Visit our website at https://crrhospitality.com/ to learn more about our services. You can also email us at contact@crrhospitality.com or call us at (928) 554-7710 for inquiries.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/guests-are-loving-crrs-newest-luxury-rv-resort-in-southern-california/