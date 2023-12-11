Empowering South East Asia: Jitterbit Partners with Lancia Consult to Drive Digital Innovation, Automation and AI Connectivity in the Region

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced its strategic partnership with Lancia Consult, a global consultancy firm specializing in digital transformation solutions. The collaboration will deliver new opportunities for businesses to expedite their digital initiatives, encompassing cloud/hybrid approaches, automation, AI integration, cybersecurity, and overall growth strategies.

With Jitterbit’s globally recognized Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and automation solutions, along with Lancia Consult’s expertise in navigating complex digital landscapes, businesses across Southeast Asia can now harness the power of seamless integration to streamline operations, enhance cybersecurity measures, and leverage AI-driven insights for accelerated growth and sustainable success. By combining top-tier iPaaS with Lancia Consult’s innovative approach to steering technology programs, organizations can expedite their digital transformation journey and realize their full potential through the utilization of interconnected services.

Based in Singapore, Lancia Consult delivers business and digital transformation. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the APAC region, according to the Financial Times’ APAC Top 500, as well as among Singapore’s top 100 fastest-growing companies, Lancia Consult has an impressive clientele that includes prominent names such as Campari Group, DHL, Bridgestone, AstraZeneca, and Maersk. Their approach to business strategy formulation and execution encompasses integrating people, processes, technology, and data, reflecting the demands of the contemporary digital landscape. Lancia Consult collaborates with clients to define, deliver, and embed sustainable changes, fostering more interconnected operations and enriched customer experiences.

Commenting on this exciting partnership, Marco Meisert, VP of Sales in the APAC region at Jitterbit expressed, “We are delighted to partner with Lancia Consult, combining our cutting-edge integration technology with their extensive knowledge and experience in digital transformation. This collaboration marks a significant step towards empowering businesses in Southeast Asia to achieve their digital transformation goals and drive sustainable growth in the region.”

CS Lim, Executive Director at Lancia Consult also added, “Very often, our customers encounter challenges like data silos, governance issues, and subpar digital transformation due to disconnected IT platforms. Partnering with Jitterbit offers a unique opportunity to deliver seamless integration and low-code solutions, enabling businesses in the ASEAN region to thrive in the dynamic digital landscape.”

This partnership represents a new chapter in the journey of digital innovation and business growth across Southeast Asia. Together, the partnership will pave the way for enhanced connectivity, heightened cybersecurity, and sustainable business expansion for enterprises in the ASEAN region.

For more information, please visit www.jitterbit.com and www.lanciaconsult.com.

About LanciaConsult

LanciaConsult, a rapidly expanding business and technology consultancy, has been dedicated to serving a global clientele from its operational bases in Singapore, Jakarta and the United Kingdom. LanciaConsult was established with a clear vision in response to the evolving consultancy landscape, prioritizing client-centric solutions delivered by experienced professionals. With a commitment to addressing business challenges and unlocking opportunities, LanciaConsult has solidified its presence across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, delivering comprehensive consulting capabilities to organizations worldwide.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/empowering-south-east-asia-jitterbit-partners-with-lancia-consult-to-drive-digital-innovation-automation-and-ai-connectivity-in-the-region/