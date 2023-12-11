Newsweek Launches ‘Newsweek Vault’ to Provide Financial Product Information, Reviews, and Consumer Guides

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, announced today the launch of 'Newsweek Vault' — a new content destination designed to empower consumers by providing insights, reviews, and guides on a wide variety of financial products and services. Curated by a team of financial experts, Newsweek Vault helps readers make informed decisions based on financial guidance that is both factual and thoroughly reported.



“From discovering the perfect credit card to unraveling the complexities of home loans and selecting a high-yield savings account, Newsweek Vault is committed to delivering expert guidance that resonates with everyone, presenting information honestly, impartially and credibly,” said Newsweek Vice President of Strategy, Nalin Kaul.

Newsweek Vault is a collaboration between Newsweek, Klay Media and their team of experts who bring decades of experience writing in top-tier finance publications. Newsweek Vault will provide readers with reviews and guides covering pivotal financial topics, including the best available credit cards, home loans and high-yield savings accounts, while offering readers a compass to navigate the intricate world of finance. Newsweek Vault operates independently, and decisions about what products are covered are made without consideration for advertisers.

Mike Pollack, Founder and CEO of Klay Media, shared his enthusiasm: "We at Klay Media are thrilled to embark on this journey with Newsweek, a publication renowned for its integrity and excellence in journalism. The inception of Newsweek Vault is a testament to the alliance between our dedicated teams, combining our expertise to offer consumers a fresh, reliable perspective as they navigate important financial decisions."

For more information about Newsweek's Vault, please visit newsweek.com/vault .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Klay Media

"Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Klay Media boasts a team of commerce experts with experience across top media companies. As a trusted leader in guiding consumer purchases in areas like Financial Services, Health, Home Services, Education, and B2B, Klay Media is dedicated to redefining what it means to excel in the digital world, putting the consumer at the forefront of every decision. For more information, visit www.klaymedia.com ."