WISeKey’s Subsidiary WISeSat.Space Reinforces Space Strategy Through Strategic Partnerships and Innovative Projects

Geneva, Switzerland – December 11, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary WISeSat.Space, has significantly enhanced its space strategy through substantial investments and several strategic collaborations with renowned entities such as Fossa Systems, the Swiss Armed Forces, PLD Space, SpaceX, and Dubai Port DP World. These initiatives have elevated WISeKey as a pivotal player in the sector.

Through the integration of the VaultIC408 secure element, WISeKey, have made space technology and embedded security accessible and affordable for governments and businesses of all sizes, while the upcoming launch of the next generation of WISeSat-ready satellites, which incorporates post-quantum solutions will offer absolute data security in the quantum era.

Recent developments and partnerships include:



Strategic Partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces



WISeKey's partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces focuses on developing new capabilities in data security and the interconnection of objects or communication links. This collaboration leverages a constellation of small low-orbit satellites, marking a step forward in technological advancement and national security.



Since 2021, WISeKey's collaboration with FOSSA Systems, a leader in aerospace technology, has led to the creation of WISeSat.satellite. This security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E and FEROX satellites aims to significantly reduce satellite costs. Together, they have launched 17 low-orbit picosatellites and nanosatellites aboard SpaceX's Transporter Rideshare 3 mission and plan to expand their constellation with 88 additional satellites in the next couple of years.



WISeKey's innovative service, WISeSAT, offers satellite-based secure IoT connectivity as a turnkey Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution. This service simplifies and reduces the cost of communication links, making space technology and embedded security accessible to every IoT business. The miniaturization process adopted in this project enables cost-effective solutions, challenging traditional ground-based connectivity.



WISeSat.Space, equipped with a constellation orbiting WISeSat-ready satellites launched with SpaceX, has now diversified its launchers strategy by entering a strategic partnership with PLD Space, a European leader in space launches. This collaboration aims to set new standards in launching ultra-secure WISeSat.Space picosatellites and nanosatellites for Quantum-Ready IoT communications.



The integration of the VaultIC408 secure element in each network endpoint by WISeKey and PLD Space guarantees unparalleled security levels across the IoT ecosystem. Their commitment to advanced miniaturization makes dedicated satellite connectivity affordable for businesses of all sizes.



In collaboration with SEALSQ, WISeKey is preparing to launch the next generation of WISeSat-ready satellites, incorporating post-quantum solutions. These satellites, designed to cater to the evolving computational landscape, will provide robust multi-factor authentication devices and absolute data security in the quantum era.



About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey



WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



