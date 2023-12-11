Global Dupuytren's Disease Research Report 2023: A $5.87 Billion Market by 2030 - Injectable Collagenase Therapies Revolutionize Contracture Management

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dupuytren's Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Diagnosis, Treatment), By Disease Type (Type I, Type II), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dupuytren's disease market size is expected to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.55% from 2023 to 2030

Dupuytren's disease is a debilitating condition characterized by the abnormal thickening and shortening of palm tissue, leading to the formation of claw-like finger deformities. This projected market expansion highlights the growing recognition of the importance of addressing and treating this condition effectively.

The industry presents lucrative prospects for stakeholders, such as pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers to develop innovative therapies and interventions. As the prevalence of the condition continues to rise, there is an escalating demand for effective treatments that can improve symptoms and enhance patients' quality of life.



Consequently, intensified research and development efforts are anticipated in the near future, leading to advancements in treatment options and potential breakthroughs in managing Dupuytren's disease. In a recent study, adalimumab emerged as a potentially cost-effective treatment choice during the early stages of Dupuytren's disease.

The research findings suggest that this medication holds promise in effectively managing the condition while providing value for the investment. These results underscore the potential advantages of adalimumab as a practical and economically viable treatment option specifically for individuals in the early stages of Dupuytren's disease. The growing awareness and understanding of the disease among healthcare professionals and patients, along with advancements in medical research and diagnostics, are driving the market expansion.



Improved detection rates and timely intervention have increased the demand for effective treatments. Endo Pharmaceuticals' "Watching Education Unfold" campaign, featuring real patients, aims to raise awareness about Dupuytren's contracture and educate the public and healthcare community about the condition and available treatment options.

This initiative is expected to contribute to heightened awareness, early diagnosis, and improved management of contractures. In addition, significant advancements in medical technology and therapeutic approaches, such as injectable collagenase and minimally invasive surgical techniques, have played a crucial role in driving the market forward.

Injectable collagenase treatment like Xiaflex has gained approval for Dupuytren's contracture in multiple countries, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures and leading to improved patient outcomes and shorter recovery times. These advancements in medical technology and therapeutics are significant contributors to the overall growth of the market.



Dupuytren's Disease Market Report Highlights

The type II disease segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its higher prevalence, more severe symptoms, and greater demand for treatment options

In addition, advancements in medical technology have focused on addressing challenges specific to type II Dupuytren's disease, leading to a wider range of effective treatments available for patients

By type, the treatment segment held a dominant revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing demand for effective treatment options to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for individuals

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to advanced infrastructure, specialized care, and referral networks

Europe established a strong regional position in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of the disease, and presence of key players driving innovation and access to treatment options in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.13 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.87 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence

Rising Awareness and Diagnosis Rates

High Adoption in Treatment

Restraints

Limited Curative Treatment Options

High Treatment Cost

Business Environment Analysis

SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited

Endo International plc

Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company

Spear Pharmaceuticals

GSK plc

AstraZeneca

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

LEO Pharma A/S

Fresenius Kabi AG

