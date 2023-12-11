Rafarma pharmaceutical updates: agreements with Shri Lanka pharmaceutical company Kelun Lifesciences (Pvt) Ltd and El Salvador University

Wyoming, USA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RAFA) - We are pleased to announce that Rapharma and its CEO Raivo Unt have entered into a preliminary agreement with Kelun Lifesciences (Pvt) Ltd, a pharmaceutical company based in Sri Lanka, on 17 November 2023. It is Sri Lanka's first and only pharmaceutical manufacturing facility for sterile liquid injections and infusions. The headquarters of the company is based in Kandy on the island of Sri Lanka.



Thus, the intention of both parties to cooperate with each other in the international pharmaceutical business was expressed and documented. Sri Lankan pharmaceutical company Kelun Lifesciences (Pvt) Ltd was represented by its CEO Dr. Gyan Prakash Ujalayan. We clarify that we are dealing with a subsidiary of the Chinese Kelun Group http://www.kelun.com/, which it created in Sri Lanka with Indian partners.

The conclusion of agreements between the partners was devoted to the joint development and launch of medicines on international markets and the creation of a production center for the synthesis of medicines. The agreement covers the production in Sri Lanka of five important pharmaceutical ingredients being developed by Rapharma, the production of radio-pharmaceuticals that Rapharma has outlined in its 2023-2028 release strategy, as well as investments in this project, promoting the project to international markets, including presentations at reputable exhibitions and conferences.

Social network of the subsidiary company Kelun Lifesciences (Pvt) Ltd: https://lk.linkedin.com/company/kelun-life-sciences-pvt-ltd?trk=similar-pages

Lot 43-44 Industrial park, BOI

Pallekele

Kandy, Kandy, LK, Sri Lanka

Besides that, we are also pleases to announce that it Rafarma Pharmaceutical signed a preliminary agreement with the Alberto Masferrer University of El Salvador.

The purpose of this agreement is to conclude agreements between partners on joint research, pharmacological development and implementation of medicines and medical technologies for national and international health. The agreement between the partners also involves the creation of an experimental production center for the synthesis of certain drugs, radiopharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The agreements detail Rafarma Pharmaceuticals investment into this project, its promotion in international markets, including its presentation in the media, as well as at renowned exhibitions and conferences. In addition, the agreement specifies the obligations of the University of El Salvadoreña Alberto Masferrer to conduct research and provide a clinical base for patients to study and implement the proposed products and technologies in the Republic of El Salvador and other countries in Central and South America.

The direct object of cooperation will be to study the possibilities of introducing cancer treatment technologies, CART therapy and special smart packaging for the distribution of drugs and devices in the healthcare system of the Republic of El Salvador and other Central American countries.

ABOUT RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is a diversified pharmaceutical company dedicated to the new treatments and solutions development for patients in various fields. Regularly cooperating with leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies around the world, the business has earned a reputation as a reliable manufacturer and distributor. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals has more than 25 programs in molecular biology, nuclear medicine, immunology, sustainable packaging, and many other fields at the moment.

