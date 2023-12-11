United States Sex Reassignment Hormone Therapy Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.23 Billion by 2030 - Supportive Regulations and Novel Therapies Propel Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sex Reassignment Hormone Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gender Transition (Male-To-Female, Female-To-Male), By Type (Puberty Blockers, Estrogen), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U. S. sex reassignment hormone therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.05%

The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about sex reassignment treatments and the rising patient pool seeking gender affirmation surgery and hormonal therapy. The number of such patients has increased fourfold in the past years. Hormone therapy is a more economical solution than surgical procedures in gender-affirming care. While it offers a cost-effective solution, it necessitates long-term commitment and consistent usage to achieve desired outcomes.

Moreover, in gender-affirming care, several drugs employed in the process are prescribed off-label in the U. S. Puberty blockers serve as the initial line of intervention for individuals seeking sex reassignment, followed by the administration of estrogen or testosterone depending on whether it is a male-to-female (MTF) or female-to-male (FTM) transition.



The increased awareness about available options for sex reassignment treatment, supportive governmental regulations for the LGBTQ community, and the emergence of novel hormonal therapies with enhanced efficacy are expected to drive the growth of the U. S. market for sex reassignment hormone therapy. However, it is crucial to consider potential obstacles that may impede market growth, such as legal challenges surrounding the off-label use of sex reassignment drugs and the absence of a well-defined regulatory & reimbursement landscape for these medications.



Major market players such as Viatris Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC.; Pfizer Inc.; Novartis AG; and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. are adopting various strategies to enhance their product penetration and expand their customer base. For instance, in June 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. announced the launch of TLANDO, an oral treatment for testosterone therapy.

Similarly, Pfizer Inc. announced in June 2023 that DUAVEE (conjugated estrogens) is back in stock in the U. S., featuring improved packaging, following a voluntary recall. The company clarified that the recall was solely related to packaging concerns and did not stem from any efficacy or safety issues with the product.



U. S. Sex Reassignment Hormone Therapy Market Report Highlights

Based on gender transition, the male-to-female segment dominated the industry in 2022. This dominance is attributed to increasing treatment awareness and high transwomen population in the country

Based on type, the estrogen segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the availability of a wide range of compatible products and rising demand for male-to-female treatment procedures

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the industry in 2022. This is attributed to the better compatibility of retail pharmacies with patients

