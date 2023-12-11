Global Beef Market Experiences Robust Growth: Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading provider of market analysis, has published a comprehensive report on the global beef meat market, offering in-depth insights and forecast up to 2030. This detailed report is now available on their website here. In addition, IndexBox is offering trial access to their extensive market data through their platform.



Industry Overview by Segment and Region

The report provides a thorough overview of the beef market, segmented by type (fresh and processed beef), application, and region. It highlights significant growth in the market, with a focus on key beef-producing regions such as North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific. Major countries like the United States, Brazil, and Australia are noted for their substantial roles in beef production and global exports.

The global beef market is expected to witness substantial growth by 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising global consumption of meat, advancements in beef production techniques, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Primary drivers for the market include the expanding global population, the growing popularity of protein-rich diets, and the development of sustainable and efficient farming practices. However, the market faces challenges such as concerns over environmental sustainability, health issues related to red meat consumption, and fluctuating feed prices.

Demand for beef is influenced by changing dietary habits, with a shift towards quality and sustainably produced meat. Additionally, the growing foodservice industry, particularly fast-food chains and steak houses, is significantly impacting the demand for beef.

The report identifies the food processing industry, particularly the sectors involving ready-to-eat meals and fast-food chains, along with the retail sector, as major consumers of beef. The growth of these industries has a direct impact on the demand and supply dynamics in the beef market.

Largest Markets and Growth Prospects

The United States, Brazil, and China are highlighted as the largest markets for beef, offering considerable growth prospects due to their large populations, increasing incomes, and growing demand for meat products.

Largest Manufacturers

The report lists the leading manufacturers in the beef industry, providing insights into their market positions, production volumes, and operational strategies.

JBS S.A. Tyson Foods Cargill National Beef Packing Company Marfrig Global Foods



Keywords: Beef Market, Market Forecast, Meat Industry, Global Trends, Sustainable Farming, Foodservice Industry, Market Research.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a leading market research firm providing comprehensive data and analysis across various industries. With a vast array of reports and trial access to market data on the IndexBox platform, businesses can make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.