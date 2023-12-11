Global Photoacoustic Imaging Research Report 2023: A $339+ Million Market by 2030 - Rise in Research Studies in the Field of Non-ionizing Radiation

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT), Photoacoustic Microscopy (PAM)), By Type (Pre-clinical, Clinical), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global photoacoustic imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 339.02 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.27% from 2023 to 2030

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing application in research and development activities, and rapid advancements in healthcare technology are key contributors to the market growth.





The advancement in photoacoustic imaging (PAI) offers a unique combination of structural and functional information, making it valuable for early disease detection and monitoring in healthcare. PAI is non-invasive and uses non-ionizing radiation, making it safer than traditional imaging methods and appealing to patients and healthcare providers. These factors are propelling the growth of the market.

For instance, in August 2023, TomoWave launched LOIS-3D three-dimensional quantitative optoacoustic tomography (qOAT). Using the most attractive aspects of light and sound, this innovative technology creates three-dimensional visualizations of tiny animal models of human diseases with unsurpassed detail and contrast.



Consumer awareness of preventative healthcare is growing, and PAI is becoming easier to use. In the near future, it is also anticipated that manufacturers will increase their promotional efforts for photoacoustic imaging systems, which will accelerate their utilization. In addition, minimally invasive procedures have a high chance of success. Therefore, for diagnosis and treatment, patients worldwide favor less invasive PAI propelling market expansion.



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the photoacoustic tomography (PAT) segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 63.22% due to its high resolution, multiscale imaging, and accurate diagnosis of various diseases

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2022 with the highest revenue share of 52.68%. This share is attributed to photoacoustic imaging offering real-time monitoring of tumor responses to therapies and helping oncologists assess the effectiveness of treatments like chemotherapy

Based on type, the pre-clinical segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 79.57% owing to the increasing research and developments and advancement in imaging technology

North America dominated the overall regional market with the highest revenue share of 42.81% in 2022, owing to the existence of a large number of market competitors in the region and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $83.04 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $339.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Rise in research studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation

Increasing range of applications

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of skilled professionals

High cost of photoacoustic imaging system

Limited bandwidth to capture tomographic data

Limitations set by ANSI laser safety regulations

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Advantest Corporation

TomoWave

Kibero GmbH

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments

iThera Medical GmbH

Aspectus GmbH

Vibronix Inc.





