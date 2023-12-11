Global Bioadhesives Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 5.89 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioadhesives include naturally occurring polymeric substances with adhesive properties and modified synthetic substances. This category contains glues derived from cellulose, starch, or gelatines. Glues like: Bioadhesives are a popular alternative to synthetic adhesives because they're better for the environment and made from replenishable materials. As a result, they're used in industries ranging from medicine to packaging. Stringent government regulations for environmental production and encouraging biological products also helped the market develop. Manufacturers have developed cutting-edge bioadhesive materials. The growth in end-use industries, R&D spending, and investment contributes to the global bioadhesives market. The growing demand for biomedical applications in healthcare is driving the global market for bioadhesives. The global bioadhesives industry also benefits from stricter environmental legislation and consumer awareness of synthetic materials' dangers.

Strict Regulations and Policies Restricting Petrochemical-based Adhesives Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, "The global bioadhesives market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." The governments of numerous nations are enforcing bio-based regulations for various reasons due to growing environmental concerns and an accompanying increase in the number of regulatory laws. These regulations are being implemented for different purposes. Adhesive manufacturers worldwide are shifting their focus to bioproducts to ensure safety and avoid the potential health risks associated with the emissions of volatile organic compounds by synthetic or petroleum-based adhesives. Regulations concerning the environment are subjected to the most stringent levels of scrutiny in Europe and the United States. Environmental and food safety regulators in the United States favor adhesives made from renewable resources, known as bio-based, over conventional adhesives made from petroleum. Both prefer adhesives made from renewable resources over those made from traditional materials. For this reason, it is beneficial to encourage research and development of, as well as investments in, environmentally sustainable products made from biomaterials.

Rising Popularity of Sustainable Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of the bioadhesives market on a global scale can be attributed to several factors, including shifting preferences toward environmentally friendly products. At the same time, they are becoming more knowledgeable about sustainable practices and the advantages of using greener products. Around the world, investments are being made in bio-based chemicals, and manufacturers are encouraged to develop products that do not contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As a direct result of this, there is a significant potential for expansion in the international market for chemicals and materials due to the current demand for environmentally friendly products. New markets are opening up due to the growing demand for green buildings, which opens up new opportunities for adhesives that are both kind to the environment and durable. It is essential to use environmentally friendly adhesives because these products are harmless to the natural world and advantageous to the inhabitants of the building in which they are installed.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global bioadhesives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific leads the global bioadhesives market, with Europe growing the fastest during the forecast period.

The Europe bioadhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030. The Asia-Pacific bioadhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach 2233.20 million by 2030.

The bioadhesives market in North America is studied throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The North American region is expected to dominate the global bioadhesives market, with its growing demand in different application segments, especially packaging & paper and construction.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the plant-based segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the paper and packaging segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global bioadhesives market include Adhesives Research, Inc., Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Beardow Adams, Camurus, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Henkel AG, Jowat SE, Paramelt BV, and U.S. Adhesives.

Recent Developments

In Feb 2022, Ashland launched Polyclar™ brew rite granules, a more straightforward solution for upstream clarification.

Global Bioadhesives Market: Segmentation

By Type

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

By Application

Paper & Packaging

Construction

Woodworking

Personal Care

Medical

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

