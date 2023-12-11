Global Active Wheelchair Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.72%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active wheelchairs are utilised on a regular basis and are often a higher-end product than standard wheelchairs. It includes wheelchairs for those who choose to maintain an active lifestyle. The majority of sports wheelchairs are active wheelchairs. These wheelchairs are normally available in two types — folding and rigid — and are easy to manoeuvre. They are adaptable to the user's requirements and active lifestyle. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the continuous improvement in active wheelchair efficiency, the rising geriatric population with disability, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing government initiatives to support the geriatric and disabled population.

Rising awareness

According to Straits Research, "The global active wheelchair market size was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.72% from 2022 to 2030." Active wheelchairs are utilised by physically active individuals to assist with daily duties. These are significantly more advantageous than ordinary wheelchairs because they can be used by athletes. The expansion of the market is anticipated to be supported by the user-friendliness and technology advancements that help meet their needs. Active wheelchairs also make up a significant component of sports wheelchairs. The market is predicted to be driven by the rise in disability sports awareness and interest.

Increase in the geriatric population and worldwide diabetic people

According to data from the World Bank, the number of individuals over 65 in 2020 was 723,18 million. The increase in the senior population and the expansion of government efforts for the betterment of the geriatric population are anticipated to boost market growth.

According to the International Diabetes Federation's tenth edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, about 537 million persons will have diabetes by 2021. It is anticipated that the number of cases will increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Patients with neuropathy-related foot issues, such as ulcers and poor circulation, may be advised to undergo amputation. These patients are most likely to choose assistive mobility technology, which is anticipated to fuel market growth.

High cost and low awareness

In nations with a median income, such as India, South Africa, and Brazil, wheelchair sales are quite low. This is due to the high cost of wheelchairs and the lack of public awareness, which are constraining market growth.

However, the government is now implementing a number of steps that are anticipated to improve the situation during the projection period.

Government initiative

Several government programmes emphasising the accessibility and availability of wheelchairs for disabled individuals contribute to the growth of the active wheelchair market. In the United Kingdom, for instance, the National Health Care offers wheelchair services to the disabled and is responsible for the service and upkeep of the wheelchairs. In countries with a median income, such as India, the rate of wheelchair sales is quite low due to their expensive price. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Indian government established Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances in February 2022 to give grants for the distribution of motorised tricycles and wheelchairs. The expansion of government programmes is anticipated to fuel the growth of the active wheelchair market.

Regional analysis of the global active wheelchair market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increased adoption of highly advanced processes and systems in the manufacture of active wheelchairs, as well as technical developments in the wheelchair segment, are anticipated to drive the growth of the active wheelchair market in the North American region . High population awareness of the availability of novel active wheelchair models on the market helps to the region's rapid market expansion.

In addition, the growing senior population in the United States is anticipated to increase demand for active wheelchairs in this region. According to data from the World Bank, the number of Americans aged 65 and above in 2020 was 54,796 million. According to the US Census, there will be 59.71 million individuals over 65 in the United States in 2022. The significant increase in the elderly population in the region and their reliance on assistive mobility technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American market.

Europe accounted for the greatest revenue share in 2019 due to the region's increasing healthcare expenditures and ageing and disabled populations. Increasing usage of powered wheelchairs is also propelling the market for active wheelchairs in the region.

Key Highlights

The cerebral palsy segment is expected to hold a major market share

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Competitive players in the global active wheelchair market

Sunrise Medical Mountain Trike Numotion Invictus Active Karman Healthcare Inc. PER4MAX Medical MEYRA GmbH Spinlife Sportaid

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Numotion established a five-year strategic agreement with Team Gleason to promote access to and the development of sophisticated technologies and equipment for individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Through Numotion, Team Gleason has provided over 400 wheelchair lifts by 2020.

In August 2021, Sunrise Medical announced the acquisition of two prominent paediatric businesses, James Leckler Design and Firefly Friends. The acquisition will complement Sunrise Medical's portfolio of paediatric mobility products.

The global active wheelchair market segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

Manual Wheelchairs

Power Wheelchairs

Segmentation by Indication:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Cerebral Palsy

Muscular Dystrophy

Parkinson’s Disease

Scoliosis

Spina Bifida

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Segmentation by Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

