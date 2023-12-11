Household Air Care Products Market is Forecasted to Top US$ 16.3 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Household Air Care Products Market is projected to reach a US value of 16.3 Bn by the end of 2033 while progressing at a 3% CAGR.



Household air care products are designed to improve indoor air quality by eliminating unwanted odors and enhancing the overall freshness of living spaces. They come in various forms, such as air fresheners, candles, and diffusers, offering efficient solutions to common air-related concerns. What sets them apart from alternatives is their effectiveness in quickly neutralizing odors, the ability to customize scents, user-friendly designs for convenient use, long-lasting effects, and targeted solutions for specific issues like pet or cooking odors.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=81

Key Segments of Household Air Care Products Industry Research Report

By Fragrance By Product Type By Region By Sales Channel Floral

Fruity

Vanilla

Spices & Herbs

Others Sprays and Aerosol

Ionizers

Candles and Strips North America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Modern Trade

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats



The market is experiencing expansion driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable options. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of smart and connected devices in homes is fueling the adoption of technologically advanced air care products that offer convenience and customization.

The industry is facing a significant challenge as more consumers become aware of potential sensitivities and allergies to certain chemicals used in air care products. These products often contain compounds that can trigger adverse reactions. Increasing interest in natural remedies and DIY solutions for air care, such as essential oils and natural ventilation, creates competition for traditional air care products.

Key Takeaways:

China's increasing industrialization is causing a rise in air pollution, boosting the future demand for air care products. Projections indicate a steady 4.6% CAGR in household air care product shipments, reaching a valuation of US $3.71 billion by late 2033.

US household care product sales are expected to reach US $4.45 Billion by the end of 2033, with a 2.4% CAGR over the next decade. Factors such as a growing focus on hygiene, the availability of luxury household air care products, and rising pet ownership are poised to influence this growth.

Air freshener sprays are widely favored globally for their convenience, versatility, and rapid impact. The forecast indicates that shipments of sprays and aerosols are expected to rise at a 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

A growing consumer preference for sustainable options, an increasing demand for smart and connected devices, and heightened awareness regarding indoor air quality and the need for effective odor elimination solutions are driving the industry - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Major suppliers are exploring mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance their outreach and target new audiences, aiming to boost their revenue generation capabilities. Key industry players in this endeavor include Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, SC Johnson & Son Inc., and Henkel AG & Co.

In April 2023, The Yankee Candle Company partnered with Vera Bradley, a lifestyle company known for bags and luggage, to produce a limited-edition collection featuring true-to-life fragrances adorned with appealing floral patterns.

Winning strategies

Market titans are introducing smart aircare devices with advanced features. These devices, equipped with mobile app connectivity, programmable settings, and real-time air quality monitoring, cater to the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions.

Investing in creating a variety of customizable scents, allowing consumers to personalize their home ambiance is a wise move. This strategy recognizes the importance of catering to individual preferences, enhancing user satisfaction, and building brand loyalty in a competitive market.

Leaders in the industry are focusing on creating air care solutions with natural and organic ingredients, avoiding harmful chemicals. This strategy responds to the rising demand from health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers, offering safer and eco-friendly alternatives.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=81

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 16.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 239 Tables No. of Figures 78 Figures



The United States is anticipated to become an exceptionally lucrative market for suppliers of household air care products, driven by the high consumer spending potential and a growing demand for luxury and premium home care items. The increasing emphasis on hygiene, the ready availability of upscale household air care products, and the rising trend of pet ownership are additional factors expected to contribute to the market's growth over the next decade.

According to Forbes statistics, approximately 66% of households in the United States own at least one pet in 2023. Millennials represent 33% of all current pet owners, while Gen X accounts for 25% in the same year.

In April 2022, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. introduced a new line of premium air purifiers, marking the company's initial foray into the home wellness and health space. These products, launched under the Clorox brand name, signify a strategic move to tap into the increasing demand for high-quality air care solutions.

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders has heightened awareness regarding home hygiene and indoor air quality, prompting household air care product companies to innovate and introduce new products.

The sales of household air care products in the United States are projected to reach a revenue of US$ 4.45 billion by the end of 2033, with a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% expected over the next ten years.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Portable Air Conditioners Market : The global portable air conditioners market is estimated at USD 696.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,096.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Wearable Air Conditioner Market : The global wearable air conditioner market will top valuation of US$ 7,061.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% to reach US$ 41,371.5 million by 2032 end.

Household Polishes Market : In FY 2021, the household polishes market reached a valuation of US$ 371.0 Million, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 393.26 Million.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.