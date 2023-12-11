Anima Biotech to Present at the 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leading Tech.Bio in the discovery of mRNA drugs and targets, today announced their participation in the upcoming 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery and Development Summit taking place in Boston, MA from December 12 – 14, 2023.

During the conference, Anima Biotech’s Vice President of Business Development, Gal Gur, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Overcoming Key Challenges to Improve Drug Design & Discovery for Novel Approaches,” taking place on Wednesday, December 13th at 3:30 PM EST. The panel will foster a discussion centered around navigating the landscape of RNA-targeting small molecules and how companies are leveraging this approach to develop novel therapeutic solutions. In addition, Gal will be giving a presentation titled, “AI in mRNA Biology: Small Molecule Drug & Target Discovery,” on Thursday, December 14th at 12:30 PM EST, discussing advancements at the intersection of AI and mRNA technologies.

The Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit brings together scientific researchers and biotechnology professionals to discuss new approaches to RNA drug discovery and scientific breakthroughs across the industry.

About Anima Biotech

Anima is a Tech.Bio company at the intersection of mRNA biology and AI. We are advancing the mRNA Lightning platform for the discovery of mRNA drugs and targets. Built from the ground up with over a decade of expertise in mRNA biology, the platform integrates mRNA biology with AI imaging technologies to visualize the entire life cycle of mRNA in cells and decode the mRNA biology underlying a disease. Utilizing millions of images from both healthy and diseased cells, we train disease-specific mRNA image analysis neural networks to recognize a disease signature, an mRNA biology pathway that underlies disease phenotype. Our tera-scale mRNA biology lab then conducts high content screening from our optimized library of mRNA modulators, sending the images to our mRNA image neural network to identify active compounds, the molecules that visually alter the mRNA biology signature. Our MOAi technology, the mRNA biology large language model and the Lightning co-pilot work along the process to elucidate the mechanisms of action and molecular targets. Anima’s mRNA Lightning platform is validated by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie across therapeutic areas and a pipeline of 20 drug discovery programs. Anima's wholly owned pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis lead compound advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.

