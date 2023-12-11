Rugby World Cup 2023 Event Analysis Report - Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Media rights values, Prize Money, and Ticketing Business Insights

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rugby World Cup 2023 - Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2023 Rugby World Cup, including a look at its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Media rights values, Prize Money, and Ticketing.



In France, the Rugby World Cup was shown by M6, France Televisions, TF1 and HBS. TF1 recorded very positive viewing figures across the duration of the tournament. Virgin Media recorded record breaking figures as roughly 1.3 million people in Ireland tuned in to watch the thrilling Ireland v New Zealand quarter-final. Across the United Kingdom, rugby fans were able to tune into the Rugby World Cup through the networks ITV and S4C.



The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was $3.7 million. The tournament had six deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $7 million annually, with Emirates Airline, Land Rover, Capgemini, Asahi Breweries, MasterCard and Societe Generale. The commonest length of deal that brands agreed with World Rugby to be associated with the tournament was a one-year deal. The most recent deal the 2023 Rugby World Cup agreed in the lead up to the competition was with the hotels chain Accor, a one-year deal worth $2 million. Accor served as the World Cup's Official Supporter.



The 2023 Rugby World Cup winners South Africa are estimated to have received $5.9 million for their efforts, which is an increase in prize money from the previous World Cup in 2019 hosted in Japan. New Zealand who lost the final in heartbreaking fashion took home $3.1 million. Teams which were unable to reach the knockout stages of the competition received roughly $306,000, which included many tier two rugby nations.



This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, media rights values, prize money and ticketing information.

