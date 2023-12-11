Global Electroplating Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2030 - Trending Demand for Composite Materials Bodes Well as the Technology Strives to Remain Relevant

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroplating - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electroplating Market to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electroplating estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Barrel Plating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rack Plating segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The global electroplating market is a dynamic industry characterized by various competitors vying for market share. In 2022, key competitors in this space held varying percentages of the market, as outlined in the report. Electroplating, a widely used surface finishing process, plays a crucial role in enhancing the durability, corrosion resistance, and appearance of metal and non-metal substrates. However, the electroplating market faced significant challenges in recent years, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One noteworthy trend in the electroplating market is the increasing adoption of sustainable approaches to address environmental concerns related to traditional electroplating processes. Barrel plating, a subsegment of electroplating, is expected to exhibit significant growth due to its advantages in processing small, delicate, or complex parts in bulk. The automotive and electricals & electronics industries are the leading end-use sectors for electroplating, with a strong presence in the market.

Despite its advantages, electroplating has drawbacks, including environmental concerns and the need for strict compliance with regulations. The report goes on to discuss specific end-use applications of electroplating, offering an in-depth analysis of the industry's evolution and recent market activity. Select global brands in the electroplating market are profiled, providing readers with a glimpse into the competitive landscape and key players shaping the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

Regional analysis indicates that developed markets such as the USA and Europe have traditionally been major revenue contributors, while developing countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are experiencing rapid growth. The report also provides insights into metal finishing processes and technologies, highlighting the versatility of electroplating in various applications.



The Electroplating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant

Trending Demand for Composite Materials Bodes Well for Electroplating

Hexavalent Decorative Chrome: A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Increase in Sustainable Solutions

Novel Electroplating Method Entails Use of Copper-Based PV Components, Offers Cost Savings

New Approach for Trivalent Chromium Waste Treatment Under Development

Research Finds Possible Use of Indium in Flip-Chip Electroplating

Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating

Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics

EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts

Growing Demand from Diverse Industries Driving Use of Electroplating

Electroplating in Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing Industries Northbound Post Pandemic

Electronics and Electrical Appliances Production: Major Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells Opportunities

Copper Electroplating for PCB Manufacturing: Key Issues & Remedies

Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand

Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the Russia Ukraine War Poses Short Term Challenges for Electroplating in the Automotive End-Use Sector

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty Rips Through Upstream PM Parts Suppliers

Auto Electronics: an End-Market Laden with Immense Potential

Surging Aircraft Production Post COVID-19 Pandemic: A Key Growth Driver

Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Manufacturing and the Course Correction

A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market

Electroplating: The Largest Sub-Segment in Inorganic Metal Finishing Technology

Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry

Electroplating Technology Beneficial for Medical Devices Production

As Medical Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum, So Does the Demand for Electroplating

Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements

Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings

Selective Electroplating Gets Special Thrust from Strong Focus of Petrochemical Industry on Sustainability & Efficiency

Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating

Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term

Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating

Adverse Environmental Implications: A Major Concern

