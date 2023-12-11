Global Hearing Protection Devices Strategic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearing Protection Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hearing Protection Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hearing Protection Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Earplugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Earmuffs segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The hearing protection devices market has experienced a slowdown, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on major end-use markets. These markets include construction sector, military & defense industry and forestry. The report also highlights key competitors in the hearing protection devices market and their respective market shares in 2022.
Hearing protection devices are essential tools in safeguarding individuals from various sources of noise. The report provides an overview of noise levels generated by different sources and delves into the types of hearing protection devices available. It also covers various aspects related to hearing impairment, including the types and causes of hearing disorders, with a focus on noise-induced hearing loss, a significant occupational disorder. The report includes data on the incidence of hearing loss across different professions and permissible noise exposure levels in workplaces.
Market outlook considerations suggest that developing economies are expected to be the future growth engines of the hearing protection devices market. Overcoming barriers to the adoption of noise control devices is identified as a key factor in driving demand for hearing protection devices. Additionally, the report offers insights into the competitive landscape, including the product portfolios of leading companies in the hearing protection device industry, as well as recent market activity in this sector.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Hearing Protection Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$398.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Brighten Market Prospects
- Novel Hearing Protection Technologies: A Panacea to Rising Incidence of Hearing Loss
- Notable Product Developments
- Integration of HPD with Respiratory and Communication Devices
- Custom Molded Ear Plugs: A Vibrant Market
- Customized Otoplastics Get Popular
- Manufacturers Combine Safety with Style
- Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure
- Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices
- Active Noise Reduction: Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels
- Ear Plug Fit Testing: A High Potential Technology
- Manufacturers Offer Varying Sizes of Earplugs
- Revival in Construction Activity to Lend Future Growth
- Construction Sites: A High Growth Market
- Sources of Noise Hazards at Construction Sites
- Construction Companies Transition to Active Hearing Protection Solutions
- Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Buoy Demand
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Military Hearing Health Benefits from Hearing Conservation Programs
- HPDs for Hearing Impaired Workers
- Need for Lower Attenuating and Uniform Attenuating Hearing Protectors
- Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments
- Leading Regulatory Bodies: A Brief Overview
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- OSHA Guidelines
- Noise Exposure Standards
- OSHA - Permissible Noise Exposure Limits
- National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
- Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
- American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
