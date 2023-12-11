Meeting of Keiretsu Forum in North Texas: A Gateway for Investors to Mentor and Empower Regional Start-Ups

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active global network of early-stage accredited angel investors, is pleased to announce upcoming in-person meetings in Plano. The next meeting is on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Law Offices of FBFK in Plano. This marks a significant milestone in the network's mission to connect entrepreneurs and investors to build strong companies.

The North Texas chapter is set to enhance the local startup ecosystem by offering unparalleled access to resources, mentoring, and investment opportunities. It will be led by a team of seasoned professionals: Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum’s Mid-Atlantic and South-East Regions; Hall Martin, the newly appointed Vice President of the Texas Region; and Dallas-based Kirk Otis, who has been diligently connecting members as the North Texas Chapter President.

In line with Keiretsu Forum's ethos of fostering growth and innovation, the North Texas chapter will host hybrid Screening, Forum, and educational workshops at the location of host sponsor, FBFK. The events will provide a platform for members to engage, share knowledge, and explore investment opportunities.

Howard Lubert, a visionary in the angel investing space, introduced Keiretsu Forum to the East Coast in 2011. His leadership has been instrumental in providing members with high-quality deal flow, while simultaneously connecting entrepreneurs with the capital and resources they need to thrive. “In 2023, we see how the market correction is impacting the early-stage asset class,” says Howard Lubert, Keiretsu Forum Area President. “As fewer companies are finding an Exit, the impact permeates all asset classes. Our focus is on building strong deals, mentoring companies, and, together, patiently navigating their journey to important milestones and eventual Exit. As Steve Jobs is quoted saying, “it takes a long time to make a company an overnight success!”

Accredited investors in the North Texas area are invited to attend this meeting. Admission is free, however, registration is required. To register, click here.

If you are unable to attend but would like more information about Keiretsu Forum in North Texas, contact Kirk Otis at Kotis@keiretsuforum.net

About Keiretsu Forum:



Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 34 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more.

Media Contact: Cindi Sutera, cindiS@AMSCommunications.net or 610-613-2773