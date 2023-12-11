Global Inductors Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030 - Consumer Electronics Remains the Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inductors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Inductors Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Inductors estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Variable segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Inductors play a crucial role in various electronic devices, and this report delves into the magnetic realm of inductors, exploring their significance and applications in different industries. It also provides a comprehensive outlook for the global inductors market. The growth of the inductors market is driven by their increasing adoption across various end-use industries. The electronic components sector, in particular, is on an upward trajectory, generating parallel opportunities for inductors.

The report offers analyses based on different parameters, including inductance, product type, core type, and vertical. It breaks down the market by inductance into fixed and variable inductors and by product type into wire wound, multilayered, and other types. Core types, such as ferrite core, air core, and others, are also analyzed. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the market across various end-use industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

In terms of regional analysis, the report covers developed and developing regions, showcasing the distribution of sales in 2023 and future projections for 2030. It also ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an introduction to inductors, their classification, and their differences compared to magnetic beads and transformers. It explores different types of inductors, including adjustable, choke, and toroidal inductors, highlighting their unique characteristics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $835.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The global inductors market is marked by the dominance of Asian companies, which are at the forefront of this industry. This report provides insights into the competitive landscape, including the market share of key competitors in 2023.



The Inductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$835.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 917 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Momentum in Consumer Electronics Sector: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Electronics Grade Inductors

Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Increasing Adoption of Automotive Electronics Powers Inductors Market

Select Automotive-Grade Inductors Launched in the Last Decade: A Snapshot

Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for Inductors

Global Automobile Production (in Million Units): 2015-2021

Global Automobile Sales (in 'Million Units): 2015-2021

Automobile "Electronification" & Rapid Uptake in EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Inductors

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Rapid Uptake of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of EVs: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Sustained Focus on EVs & HEVs Enhances Prospects for Automotive-Grade Inductors

Pandemic Impact on Electric Vehicles Market

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

Progressive Trend in Mobile Communications Segment Underpins Inductors Shipments

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Increasing Sophistication of Mobile Devices Improves Prospects for High Performance Inductors

Large Scale Rollout of 5G Technology to Boost Market Prospects

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022E

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Global 5G Chipset Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023E, 2025F & 2026F

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Automation of Industrial Processes Scales Up Growth Prospects

Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2023E, 2025F, 2027F. 2029F and 2032F

Integration of Robotics in Production Floor Automation Bodes Well

Global Industrial Robots Market by Region/Country (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Industrial Robots for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including China & Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World

The Rise of Smart Grids: A Potential Opportunity for Power Inductors

Advancements in the Energy Sector Leads to Development of Smart Grid Solutions

World Smart Grid Market by Geographic Region: Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 and 2030

Aerospace & Defense Electronics: Adding to Market Demand

Inductors Benefit from Surging Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPD)

Power Inductors Continue to Register Strong Growth

EMC Regulations: A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Inductors

EPAMO Project Develops Novel TSV Approach for Creating New Range of 3D Inductors

Growing Emphasis on Miniature Inductors

Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

