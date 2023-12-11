Global Linear Motion Systems Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030 - Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic, Fluid Movement

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Motion Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market prospects and outlook for linear motion systems are explored, with a breakdown by application, including sales percentages for material handling equipment, machine tools, robotics, and other applications in both 2021 and 2027. Recent market activity is also examined to provide insights into the industry's current state.

Analysis by type is presented, categorizing linear motion systems into multi-axis and single-axis categories, with corresponding sales percentages for 2021 and 2027. Regional analysis is included, breaking down sales into developed and developing regions for both years. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Single-Axis segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on linear motion systems begins by presenting a reset and trajectory of the global machine tools market, manufacturing automation market, automotive market, and transportation market with growth outlook percentages for the years 2019 through 2025. It sets the context for the linear motion systems market by highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these related industries.

The report introduces linear motion technology and provides an overview of linear motion systems, laying the foundation for understanding the market. It highlights major applications of linear motion systems, emphasizing their relevance in material handling equipment, machine tools, robotics, and other applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$978.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems

Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems

Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control

Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic, Fluid Movement

Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors of Linear Motion Systems

Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear Motion Applications

Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up

Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options

Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies

World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear Path for Industry 4.0

Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0

Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains

Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT

Automated Motor-based Motion Systems

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market

Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region (2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Million for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World

Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond

Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling

Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear Motion Systems

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand

Global Machine Tools Market by Region (2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World

Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare Sector

Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance Diagnostic Platforms

