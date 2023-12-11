Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 19.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.1%

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period.





In order to increase the shelf life of perishable items, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) alters the climate inside the box. Modified Atmosphere Packaging works to reduce the rate at which food products deteriorate by controlling the levels of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other gases in the packing environment. Modified Atmosphere Packaging is a versatile method of packaging that may be applied to a range of products, such as processed foods and fresh produce. The market for Modified Atmosphere Packaging has been continuously growing as a result of growing consumer demand for food products with longer shelf lives, higher freshness, and greater convenience. A few factors that have spurred this demand are busy lifestyles, the desire for healthier options, and a growing awareness of food waste. Fresh produce, meat and poultry, dairy products, seafood, bakery items, and ready-to-eat meals are just a few of the key product categories that have used Modified Atmosphere Packaging for preservation and quality retention. Fresh food is routinely packaged and displayed by retailers and supermarkets utilising Modified Atmosphere Packaging technology. They can reduce waste while giving clients more prepared meals and fresh goods.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Size By Product (Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl alcohol, Nylon), By Application (Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Poultry), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2022 – 2032.

Insights by Product

The Ethylene Vinyl alcohol segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Consumer demand for fresh, minimally processed meals with a long shelf life is a key factor driving EVOH's expansion. Meats, dairy, various fruits and vegetables, as well as other products, can retain their freshness longer because to the barrier properties of EVOH. EVOH films and coatings are used for a variety of different things than food packaging. They are used in industrial packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and cosmetic packaging due to their strong gas and smell barriers. Outside of North America and Europe, regions where EVOH in Modified Atmosphere Packaging was expanding included Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The expanding markets and rising consumer incomes in these regions have opened up new possibilities for EVOH packaging.

Insights by Application

The Bakery & Confectionery segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Modified Atmosphere Packaging is frequently used in the bakery and confectionery sectors to extend product shelf life. This is especially important for baked goods and confections, which are prone to staling and rotting. Manufacturers have a variety of options for Modified Atmosphere Packaging, including trays, bags, and pouches. These options allow you to personalise a variety of bakery and confectionery items, including cookies, cakes, chocolates, and pastries. Due to the expansion of e-commerce and online meal delivery services, this sector has adopted Modified Atmosphere Packaging. Packaging that preserves product quality throughout transit is crucial for online sales.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Modified Atmosphere Packaging market from 2023 to 2032. The food industry, which includes segments such as meat and poultry, dairy, baked goods, and fresh vegetables, was a big contributor to Modified Atmosphere Packaging in North America. Modified Atmosphere Packaging was adopted by the manufacturers and retailers in these sectors to reduce food waste and enhance product appeal. Food safety and labelling rules were among the laws that governed the Modified Atmosphere Packaging industry in North America. These laws had to be followed by businesses that competed in this market. There were several companies offering Modified Atmosphere Packaging solutions in the competitive North American market, including suppliers of packaging materials, equipment, and gas.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. This expansion was facilitated by urbanisation, evolving consumer preferences, a rising middle class, and increased demand for perishable goods with longer shelf life. The food and beverage industry had a big impact on Modified Atmosphere Packaging in the Asia-Pacific area. Modified Atmosphere Packaging helped to maintain the quality and freshness of goods like fresh fruit, meat, seafood, dairy and processed meals during transportation and storage.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market include Air Products And Chemicals, Amcor, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Hayssen Flexible Systems, Coveris Holdings, Linde, Orics Industries, Praxair, Sealed Air, Cvp Systems, Dansensor, Ilapak International, Linpac Packaging, Multisorb Technologies, Robert Reiser, Ulma Packaging, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2021, The Carbon Trust's 'Reducing CO2 Packaging' Label was printed on Amcor packaging, according to a statement from Amcor Plc, to show significant carbon footprint reductions.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market

Air Products And Chemicals

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Hayssen Flexible Systems

Coveris Holdings

Linde

Orics Industries

Praxair

Sealed Air

Cvp Systems

Dansensor

Ilapak International

Linpac Packaging

Multisorb Technologies

Robert Reiser

Ulma Packaging

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, Product Analysis

Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Nylon

Oriented Polyterephthalic Acid

Others

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, Application Analysis

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Poultry, Seafood

Meat Products

Convenience Food

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

