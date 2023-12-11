Topper by Uphold Announces Partnership with Changelly, Elevating the User Experience





SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold , the global web3 financial platform, announced today that Topper, Uphold’s fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, has integrated with Changelly, a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. With the integration of Topper, Changelly users can now enjoy an enhanced process, characterized by quicker transaction times and higher approval ratings across the extensive portfolio of over 7000 digital assets available on both Changelly and Topper.

Many web3 platforms face limitations in payment options, restricting the accessibility of users with various currencies. Given the disparate and fragmented nature of this sector, interoperability and a seamless user experience remain top challenges to onboarding more users into web3. Topper’s integration with Changelly broadens the range of currencies available and offers additional payment method options like Google Pay and Apple Pay for use.

“Teaming up with Changelly, we're offering their community an optimized performance with digital assets," stated Robin O'Connell, CEO of Uphold Enterprise. "Aligned with Changelly’s vision for widespread adoption, Topper strives to enhance the user-friendliness of crypto payment processes, ensuring a seamless blend of transparency and efficiency."

Topper integration’s with Changelly offers advantages such as:

Expanded payment options: This increase in payment options is beneficial for attracting users who may prefer using different fiat currencies to power their crypto transactions.

Topper provides a high approval rating of more than 60% for transactions, which traditionally has been as low as 30% for competitors. This helps reduce the number of payments declined and ensures a smoother transaction process for users. User-friendly experience: This collaboration is crucial for attracting and retaining users who may be new to the crypto space or those seeking a more user-friendly interface.



“We are happy to welcome Topper into our big family and hope that our users will benefit from this collaboration to the fullest,” said Jake Cormack, CEO of Changelly. “It is incredible to partner with a company that provides smooth operations with cryptocurrency, allowing users to buy crypto via multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay. Our partnership with Topper is another milestone that aims to bring the day of mass adoption closer.”

To find out more, check out www.topperpay.com/ .

About Topper

Topper, the easy fiat on-ramp with higher approval rates, is an easy-to-implement Web3 payment tool that lets crypto projects process more of their customers’ payments - supporting twice as many digital assets than its competitors. The Topper payment widget is built to simplify the payment process, accept more currencies and deliver higher approval rates, resulting in fewer declines and more revenue. Developed by Uphold, the Web3 financial platform, Topper is a reliable, regulated and trusted payment system.

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making web3 easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold’s unique “Anything to Anything” interface gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

About Changelly

Changelly, established in 2015, offers a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services for a seamless experience in buying, selling, swapping, and trading cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to hastening the era of mass adoption, Changelly focuses on continuous development to enhance user experience with an intuitive platform for fast and easy crypto exchanges. Explore over 500 digital assets at changelly.com.

