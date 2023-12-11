Global Fork Sensors Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $500 Million by 2030 - Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fork Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fork Sensors Market to Reach $500.7 Million by 2030
The global market for Fork Sensors estimated at US$292.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$500.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$238.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultrasonic segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Fork Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$292.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$500.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand in Packaging & Labeling Applications
- Fork Sensors Facilitate Seamless Coordination in Quality Control and Track & Trace in Packaging Processes
- Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines
- Printing & Packaging Made Easier in Consumer Goods Processing
- Emphasis on Automation and Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Widen Business Opportunities
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)
- Demand for Robust Identification Technologies for Real-Time Tracing in Food Industry Bodes Well
- Healthy Trajectory in Food & Beverages Sector Augurs Well
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Relevance of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Steer Momentum
- Leuze's GSX Fork Sensor: A Breakthrough Design
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 31 Featured)
- Schneider Electric SE
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Pepperl + Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH
- Omega Engineering, Inc.
- IFM Electronic GmbH
- Balluff GmbH
- Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG
- SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH
- Baumer Electric AG
- Di-Soric GmbH & Co. KG
- Powelectrics Ltd.
- M.D. Micro Detectors SpA
- Sapcon Instruments (P) Ltd.
- Photon Controls India Pvt., Ltd.
