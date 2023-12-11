Global Building Panels Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $260 Billion by 2030 - The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Building Panels Market to Reach $260.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Residential segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on building panels provides an overview of the global market, beginning with a focus on the impact of the pandemic on the US construction industry. It highlights building panels as crucial components that enable the construction of energy-efficient structures. Concrete panels are emphasized for their robustness and weather-resistant qualities. Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) and Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) are discussed as innovative options. Wood panels are also highlighted for their versatility in various applications.

The report anticipates significant growth in the building panels market, driven by a boom in construction activity. The analysis is categorized by application, with a breakdown of sales between residential and non-residential sectors. End-use analysis is provided, focusing on applications in floors & roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases.

The competitive scenario is presented, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. The report assesses competitive market presence, categorizing players as strong, active, niche, or trivial on a worldwide scale. Recent market activity is summarized, highlighting the latest developments in the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

Regional analysis offers insights into sales distribution between developed and developing regions. Geographic regions are ranked by CAGR for sales value from 2020 to 2027, including China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan.



The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $167.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $260.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market

Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market

Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments

Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum Insulation Panels Market

Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market

Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market

