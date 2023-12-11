Beckley Retreats Announces Expanded Scholarship Program, Alongside New Specialty Programs for Underserved Communities

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckley Retreats , a psilocybin retreats and holistic wellbeing company, announced today the launch of the Beckley Retreats Scholarship Program beginning now and through 2024, which aims to foster diversity and expand access to psychedelic experiences for those who may not otherwise be able to participate. In 2024, Beckley Retreats will offer dedicated retreats in Jamaica and the Netherlands that will be exclusively for women, veterans, and the BIPOC community.



The Beckley Retreats Scholarship Program, in partnership with fiscal sponsor and psychedelic non-profit Reconsider , plans to award 100 fully-funded placements to Beckley Retreats’ week-long psychedelic retreat programs in Jamaica and the Netherlands. Together, these partners prioritize scholarship applicants who a) have demonstrated financial need and/or b) have been historically underserved, underrepresented, or oppressed. The 11-week program features four weeks of pre-retreat virtual preparation, a week-long retreat with psychedelic ceremonies and mindfulness activities, and six weeks of post-retreat virtual integration sessions, content, and activities.

“At Beckley Retreats, our work is rooted in ethics, safety, and community impact, stemming from the legacy created by Amanda Feilding, and as a Public Benefit Corporation(PBC), we have a dual mission to increase accessibility to these life-changing experiences,” said Neil Markey, co-founder and CEO of Beckley Retreats. “We believe that well led psychedelic programs have the potential to help individuals and communities enhance their well-being on numerous levels, and we are very proud to bring our mission to individuals and communities that stand to benefit profoundly.”

Beckley Retreats is part of the expanding Beckley ecosystem of mission-driven psychedelic organizations, which have all been founded or co-founded by Amanda Feilding and dubbed the “Queen of Psychedelics” by The Economist . Feilding has co-authored over 80 peer-reviewed scientific studies and was a friend of and thought partner to psychedelic pioneers such as Albert Hofmann, Sasha and Ann Shulgin, Terence McKenna, and many others.

"The Beckley Retreats Scholarship Program will allow us to offer dedicated spaces for special populations seeking a transformational experience,” said Vian Morales, SVP of Operations at Beckley Retreats. “Research in anti-bias communication, community building, and the neurobiology of trust demonstrates the significant value of racial, gender, and life experience concordance in creating and facilitating emotional safety. This first-of-its-kind program in the psychedelics sector will continue to prioritize inclusivity and equity, removing barriers to valuable transformative experiences. We are grateful to partner with our donors to create this much-needed offering."

About Beckley Retreats

Beckley Retreats is a leading psilocybin retreat and holistic well-being company offering self-development programs in the Netherlands and Jamaica. The startup belongs to the Beckley Waves ecosystem and the Beckley Foundation – one of the world’s top psychedelic research institutions led by Amanda Feilding, dubbed the “hidden hand” behind the renaissance of psychedelic science. Through this connection, Beckley Retreats has direct access to modern psychedelic science, implementing this research into its programming and protocols. In addition to its psilocybin retreats, Beckley Retreats has expanded its operations to include research collaborations, thereby helping to set a precedent and best practices for the re-emergence of psychedelics in modern society.

Donation Link

Media Contact:

Neil Davies

Broadsheet Communications for Beckley Retreats

neil@broadsheetcomms.com