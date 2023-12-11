Subcutaneous Biologics Market projected to reach USD 1,696.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Subcutaneous Biologics Market ”, by Type of Biologic (Antibodies, Nucleotides, Proteins, Vaccines and Others), Type of Therapy (Monotherapies, Combination Therapies and Both), Indication (Cancer, Crohn’s disease, Cardiovascular disorders, Diabetes, Multiple sclerosis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Metabolic disorders, Growth hormone deficiency, Others), Delivery System (Prefilled syringes, Wearable injector, Automatic injector, Implants, Pen injectors and Others) , Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Drug stores and Online pharmacies) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 113.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 1,696.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 40.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type of Biologic, Type of Therapy, Indication, Delivery System, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Abbott Laboratories AbbVie, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Bayer AG Biogen Idec

Market Overview

Biologics currently stand out as one of the swiftly expanding categories in the pharmaceutical sector. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has greenlit over 630 biologic products to date, and more than 8,000 such drug candidates are undergoing clinical evaluations. Typically, biologic candidates are tailored for parenteral delivery, necessitating frequent administration by healthcare professionals in clinics or hospitals. However, this approach comes with drawbacks, including financial strain and time constraints, negatively impacting medical adherence. In the US alone, poor adherence to prescribed medications results in an estimated annual loss of approximately USD 188 billion. Addressing these challenges, subcutaneous drug delivery allows for patient self-medication, alleviating the need for frequent clinic or hospital visits. This approach not only enhances medical adherence but also offers advantages like effective delivery of various biologics (such as vaccines, growth hormones, and insulin) and substantial cost savings. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a noticeable shift in preference towards the subcutaneous route due to these benefits.

Major Vendors in the Global Subcutaneous Biologics Market:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Biogen Idec

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Increasing Emphasis On Enhancing Patient Convenience And Adherence

A significant driver propelling the subcutaneous biologics market is the increasing emphasis on enhancing patient convenience and adherence. Traditional parenteral routes, requiring administration by healthcare professionals in clinical settings, often pose challenges related to frequent visits, financial burden, and time constraints for patients. The subcutaneous route addresses these issues by enabling self-medication, empowering patients to administer biologics at home. This shift towards patient-centric care not only improves medical adherence but also contributes to better health outcomes. The simplicity and accessibility offered by subcutaneous administration contribute significantly to the market's growth, as pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers recognize the importance of aligning treatments with patient needs and preferences.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing adoption of self-administration

Advancements in technology

Opportunities:

Development of new subcutaneous biologics for existing indications

Development of novel delivery devices

Development of combination therapies

Expansion into new indication0073

The expansion into new indications stands as a key strategic driver for the growth of the subcutaneous biologics market. As the understanding of subcutaneous drug delivery advances, there is a notable trend towards exploring and developing biologics for a broader range of therapeutic indications. This expansion includes venturing into diverse medical fields such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. The versatility of subcutaneous administration allows for the delivery of various biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and insulin, making it an attractive option for addressing a spectrum of health conditions. This strategic diversification not only broadens the market's scope but also underscores the potential of subcutaneous biologics to revolutionize treatment options across multiple medical domains, thereby fostering innovation and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of diverse patient populations.

The market for Subcutaneous Biologics is led by North America.

the global subcutaneous biologics market is categorized into four primary regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Notably, substantial healthcare expenditures are observed in countries like the United States and Canada, coupled with a high prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) project a significant rise in rheumatoid arthritis prevalence from nearly 50 million Americans in 2012 to an estimated 78 million by 2040. This autoimmune condition also impacts approximately 300,000 children in the U.S., as reported by RheumatoidArthritis.org. Within Europe, the EU-5 countries (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain) emerge as a promising market due to their well-established economies. The demand for a convenient drug delivery format is also evident in developing regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America, where issues related to therapy compliance prevail. However, challenges such as a large undiagnosed population, limited access to medicines, and affordability concerns impede the growth of the subcutaneous biologics market in these developing regions.

The Lung-on-chip Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The subcutaneous drug delivery systems market is segmented into prefilled syringes, wearable injectors, auto-injectors, drug reconstitution delivery systems, and other categories. In 2022, the prefilled syringes segment emerges as the dominant player within the subcutaneous drug delivery systems sector. This prominence is attributed to the efficacy of prefilled syringes in administering biologics and drugs such as proteins, antibodies, peptides, and other large, complex molecules. The rising inclination towards self-medication and the need for high-concentration subcutaneous formulations of biologics contribute significantly to the increased demand for prefilled syringes throughout the forecast period.

