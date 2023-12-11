Class Action Alleges National Instruments (NATI) Induced Investors to Sell Stock at Deflated Prices by Concealing Emerson’s Take Over Bids-Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges National Instruments Corporation (NATI) investors who sold NATI shares before Jan. 17, 2023 below the acquisition price to submit your losses now.



Class: Investors who sold NATI from May 25, 2022 – Jan. 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 29, 2024

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether NATI may have intentionally misled investors about the Emerson offers,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

The complaint alleges that NATI: (1) deceived the investing public about its prospects; (2) artificially inflated the market price of NATI common stock; and (3) caused investors to sell shares of NATI at artificially deflated prices.

On Jan. 13, 2023, NATI announced that it initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options to maximize shareholder value, adopted a poison pill, and disclaimed that this process would result in a specific transaction. Notably, NATI did not reveal that it already had a significant offer in hand from Emerson Electric to acquire all outstanding NATI shares at a premium purchase price.

Investors learned the truth on Jan. 17, 2023, when Emerson announced an eight-month timeline of previous acquisition communications to NATI. Emerson revealed that it had offered $48/share on May 25, 2023, that it subsequently increased the offer to $53/share on Nov. 3, 2022, and that it reiterated the increased offer on Jan. 11, 2023. Emerson also revealed how, in response to its offer, NATI had increased its financial guidance despite its continued margin expansion and other challenges.

This news drove the price of NATI shares skyrocketing up to as much as $54.69/share on Jan. 17, 2023.

Then, on April 12, 2023, Emerson announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NATI for $60/share in cash at an equity value of $8.2 billion, representing a premium of nearly 50% over NATI’s closing price on Jan. 12, 2023. The deal closed on Oct. 11, 2023.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NATI should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NATI@hbsslaw.com.

