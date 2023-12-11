Cycling Power Meters Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cycling Power Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cycling Power Meters Market to Reach $549.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Cycling Power Meters estimated at US$391.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$549.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Crank Arm-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$193.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pedal-Based segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report delves into the impact of global oil price increases and their contribution to inflation. It then transitions to an analysis of global economic growth, recession risks, and the balance between inflation and unemployment as potential triggers. Shifting its focus, the report explores the effects of COVID-19 on the cycling power meters market and the key competitors' market share in 2023, along with their competitive market presence. It provides insights into cycling power meters, their types, selection criteria, and global market trends, emphasizing rapid growth, particularly in the sports bicycle sector. The report concludes with regional analyses, market outlook, and recommendations for selecting the best power meters in the market, accompanied by insights into recent market activities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Cycling Power Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$73.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Healthy Bicycles Demand Spurs the Market for Cycling Power Meters

Measures to Boost Cycling Usage

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Demand for Bicycles

Future Prospects High

Regional Usage Patterns

Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of Total Population (2022)

Growing Popularity of E-Bikes to Spur the Demand for Cycling Power Meters

Rise in Cycling Power Meters Demand as People Move toward Healthier and Ecofriendly lifestyle

Introduction of Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Cycling Power Meters

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $391.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $549.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cycling Power Meters Market

Covid 19 Pandemic and Its Impact on Bicycle Manufacturers

Cycling Power Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Bicycles

What are Cycling Power Meters?

Types of Cycle Power Meters

Selecting Cycling Power Meters

Single-sided and Dual-sided Power Meters

Global Market Overview

Global Cycling Power Meters Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Factors that are Driving and Hindering the Market Growth of Cycling Power Meters

Sports Bicycles to Hold the Largest Power Meters Market Share

Regional Analysis

Market Outlook

Select Best Power Meters Available in the Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



