Smart Greenhouse Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural, Growing Adoption of IoT Presents Vast Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Greenhouse Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Greenhouse estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software & Services segment is estimated at 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $403.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Smart Greenhouse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 206 Featured)

Agrify Corporation

Aerofarms LLC

Agra Tech, Inc.

Agri Plast Tech India Pvt., Ltd.

Agrilution GmbH

American Hydroponics

4D Bios Inc.

AEssense Grows

Agrinamics Corporation

Alesca Life Technologies Limited

Babylon Micro-Farms Inc.

AFFINOR Growers

Angel Energy LLC

Agritecture

Agrowtek

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 545 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry

Myriad Benefits of Smart Greenhouses to Propel Market Gains

Growing Adoption of IoT Presents Vast Opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse Market

Growing Adoption of IoT in Agriculture Presents Growth Opportunities for Smart Greenhouse Market: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Encourage Growth in Greenhouse Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Surging Demand for Food from World's Expanding Population Spurs Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques, Driving Market Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Consumption of Organic Foods & Resultant Rise in Organic Farmland

Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Vertical Farming Technology's Growing Popularity to Fuel Smart Greenhouse Market Growth

Global Vertical Farming Market Size (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Adoption of Indoor/Rooftop Farming in Urban Locations: Potential for Smart Greenhouses

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming

HVAC and LED: Prominent Smart Greenhouse Technologies

LED Grows Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Smart Greenhouses

High-Tech Greenhouses to be the Future of Agriculture

Automated Greenhouse: The Ultimate Objective

Students Develop a New Intelligent Greenhouse

Challenges Facing Smart Greenhouse Market

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

The Pandemic Impacts Agricultural Industry Supply Chain

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

Agriculture Industry Accelerates Adoption of Advanced Technologies amid the Pandemic

Small Farms Confront Considerable Challenges

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Smart Greenhouses Market

Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming

An Introduction to Smart Greenhouse

Technologies Used in Smart Greenhouses

Hydroponic and Non-Hydroponic Greenhouses

Benefits of Smart Greenhouse System

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hydroponics Leads the Smart Greenhouses Market

Europe: The Leading Regional Market

Competition

Smart Greenhouse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq7fkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment