Haptics Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030, from $16 Billion in 2022 - UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haptics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Haptics Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030



The global market for Haptics estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Force segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

3D Systems Inc. (USA)

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

CyberGlove Systems LLC

Aito BV

CUTECIRCUIT

Ducere Technologies

FundamentalVR

Core

Dexta Robotics

exiii Inc.

Butterfly Haptics

Bristol Robotics Laboratory

Dongwoon Anatech

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Haptic Presents Potent Marketing Tool to Lift Customer Experience & Retention

New Opportunities for Haptic Touchpads in Laptops

World Shipment of Laptops in Million Units: 2016-2025

Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Opportunities for Haptic Technology: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Homes Market by Category (in %) for the Years 2020 and 2022

Growing Significance of Haptics in AR and VR Application

Multi-Channel Haptics to Drive Growth

Automotive & Transportation to Broader Uptake

World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

For Electric Car Makers, Haptic Technology is New Option to Stand Out & Differentiate

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Faurecia and Immersion Corporation Come together for developing highly interactive Haptic User Interfaces

Demand for More Immersive User Experience Drives Incorporation of Haptics in Video Gaming

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gaming Industry

Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device: April 2020

To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

Key Statistical Findings

Global Number of Gamers (in Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Global Console Operating System Market (in %) for 2020

Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform

Strong Growth in Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics

Opportunity Indicator

Mobile Video Traffic (in petabytes per month): 2017-2022

Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones

Opportunity Indicators

Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Million): 2012, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Advanced Haptics from Qualcomm for Android

Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics

An Introduction to High-Definition Haptic Feedback

Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation

Haptics Technology for Virtual Prototyping

Haptics in Healthcare: A Growing Field

Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in Surgical Procedures

Increasing Role of Haptic Technology in Designing of Innovative Products with Increased Functionalities

Haptic Technology Finds Opportunities in Retail to Boost Shopping Experience

UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens

Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Devices

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2021E

Robotics Emerges as an Essential Applications of Haptic Feedback

Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics

Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth

Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities

Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics

Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment

Haptic Technology Finds Application in Space

Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research

Potential Application of Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People

Haptics in Entertainment Industry

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Haptics Gains Significance as Contactless Technologies Attract Interest

From a Modest Start, Haptic Technology Garners Immense Attention

Haptics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Haptics: A Prelude

Types of Haptic Feedback

Advantages of Using Haptics

Challenges in Haptics Usage

Major Use Cases of Haptic Technology

Market Outlook

Key Future Trends in Haptic Technology

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvi0wr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment