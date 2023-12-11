Haptics Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030, from $16 Billion in 2022 - UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haptics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Haptics Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030
The global market for Haptics estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Force segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
- 3D Systems Inc. (USA)
- Alpine Electronics, Inc.
- CyberGlove Systems LLC
- Aito BV
- CUTECIRCUIT
- Ducere Technologies
- FundamentalVR
- Core
- Dexta Robotics
- exiii Inc.
- Butterfly Haptics
- Bristol Robotics Laboratory
- Dongwoon Anatech
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|401
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$16.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Haptic Presents Potent Marketing Tool to Lift Customer Experience & Retention
- New Opportunities for Haptic Touchpads in Laptops
- World Shipment of Laptops in Million Units: 2016-2025
- Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Opportunities for Haptic Technology: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category (in %) for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Growing Significance of Haptics in AR and VR Application
- Multi-Channel Haptics to Drive Growth
- Automotive & Transportation to Broader Uptake
- World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- For Electric Car Makers, Haptic Technology is New Option to Stand Out & Differentiate
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
- Faurecia and Immersion Corporation Come together for developing highly interactive Haptic User Interfaces
- Demand for More Immersive User Experience Drives Incorporation of Haptics in Video Gaming
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gaming Industry
- Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device: April 2020
- To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
- Key Statistical Findings
- Global Number of Gamers (in Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Global Console Operating System Market (in %) for 2020
- Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform
- Strong Growth in Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics
- Opportunity Indicator
- Mobile Video Traffic (in petabytes per month): 2017-2022
- Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones
- Opportunity Indicators
- Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Million): 2012, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2022, and 2024
- Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Advanced Haptics from Qualcomm for Android
- Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics
- An Introduction to High-Definition Haptic Feedback
- Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation
- Haptics Technology for Virtual Prototyping
- Haptics in Healthcare: A Growing Field
- Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in Surgical Procedures
- Increasing Role of Haptic Technology in Designing of Innovative Products with Increased Functionalities
- Haptic Technology Finds Opportunities in Retail to Boost Shopping Experience
- UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens
- Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Devices
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2021E
- Robotics Emerges as an Essential Applications of Haptic Feedback
- Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics
- Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth
- Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities
- Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics
- Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment
- Haptic Technology Finds Application in Space
- Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research
- Potential Application of Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People
- Haptics in Entertainment Industry
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Haptics Gains Significance as Contactless Technologies Attract Interest
- From a Modest Start, Haptic Technology Garners Immense Attention
- Haptics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Haptics: A Prelude
- Types of Haptic Feedback
- Advantages of Using Haptics
- Challenges in Haptics Usage
- Major Use Cases of Haptic Technology
- Market Outlook
- Key Future Trends in Haptic Technology
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvi0wr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment