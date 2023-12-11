Global Biobanks Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $131.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Research Focus on Regenerative Medicine Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biobanks estimated at US$69.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Physical / Real, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$99.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Virtual segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Biobanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Research Focus on Regenerative Medicine Expands Opportunities for Biobanks
- Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2022
- Uptrend in Translational Research and Personalized Medicine to Benefit Demand
- Robust Outlook for Personalized Medicine to Create a Parallel Opportunity for Biobanks: Global Market for Personalized Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine for Oncology Domain Raises the Importance of Biobanking Services
- Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Biobanks Poised to Benefit from the Increasingly Robust Outlook for Digital Health
- Global Market for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
- Rise Genomic Research Initiatives Drives Growth Opportunities
- Technological Advancements Bring in Transformative Changes
- AI and ML Advancements to Benefit Biobanks
- Biobanks Enter the Age of Big Data
- Use of Laboratory Information Management System Software Gains Momentum
- Biobanks Turn to Customized LIMS Software
- Biobanking Jumpstarts to a New Era with Imaging Biobanks
- Imaging Biobanks Dedicated to Radiogenomics
- Virtual Biobanks Emerge as Bankable Option for Access to Research Resources
- Virtual Biobanks amid Pandemic
- Strong Outlook for Gene Therapy to Drive Demand for Biobanking Services
- World Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million:L 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030
- Uptrend in Drug Discovery Research Builds Robust Momentum
- Global Drug Discovery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, ad 2030
- Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities
- Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview
- Automated Storage Systems Gain Importance
- Prospective Collection to Gather Steam
- Rise in R&D Initiatives in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Industries Boosts Prospects
- Year Spending (US$ Billion) 2015 150 2016 160 2017 169 2018 182 2019 190 2020 204 2021 235 2022 245 2023 259 2024 270 2025 282
- High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus Long-Term Management & Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Chronic Diseases and Genetic Conditions Cornerstone for the Growth of Biobanks
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry Experience Mixed Impact
- Competition
- Biobanks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
