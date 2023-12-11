Global Biobanks Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $131.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Research Focus on Regenerative Medicine Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biobanks Market to Reach $131.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biobanks estimated at US$69.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Physical / Real, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$99.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Virtual segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Biobanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Research Focus on Regenerative Medicine Expands Opportunities for Biobanks

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2022

Uptrend in Translational Research and Personalized Medicine to Benefit Demand

Robust Outlook for Personalized Medicine to Create a Parallel Opportunity for Biobanks: Global Market for Personalized Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine for Oncology Domain Raises the Importance of Biobanking Services

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Biobanks Poised to Benefit from the Increasingly Robust Outlook for Digital Health

Global Market for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rise Genomic Research Initiatives Drives Growth Opportunities

Technological Advancements Bring in Transformative Changes

AI and ML Advancements to Benefit Biobanks

Biobanks Enter the Age of Big Data

Use of Laboratory Information Management System Software Gains Momentum

Biobanks Turn to Customized LIMS Software

Biobanking Jumpstarts to a New Era with Imaging Biobanks

Imaging Biobanks Dedicated to Radiogenomics

Virtual Biobanks Emerge as Bankable Option for Access to Research Resources

Virtual Biobanks amid Pandemic

Strong Outlook for Gene Therapy to Drive Demand for Biobanking Services

World Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million:L 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030

Uptrend in Drug Discovery Research Builds Robust Momentum

Global Drug Discovery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, ad 2030

Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities

Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview

Automated Storage Systems Gain Importance

Prospective Collection to Gather Steam

Rise in R&D Initiatives in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Industries Boosts Prospects

Year Spending (US$ Billion) 2015 150 2016 160 2017 169 2018 182 2019 190 2020 204 2021 235 2022 245 2023 259 2024 270 2025 282

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus Long-Term Management & Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Chronic Diseases and Genetic Conditions Cornerstone for the Growth of Biobanks

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry Experience Mixed Impact

Competition

Biobanks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

