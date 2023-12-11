Global Fiber to the X Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber - This is How Smart Cities Will Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber to the x - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fiber to the x estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ftta segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Calix, Inc.

AFL

AD-Net Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings KK

Alfocom Technology Co., Ltd.

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Altibox AS

Cambridge Industries Group

3 EDGE

Biznet

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 564 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Growing Next Generation Internet Economy Provides a Strong Foundation for the Rise & Penetration of FTTX

The Data Hungry World Will Need More & More Internet Speeds: Top 10 Countries With the Fastest Internet Speeds (In Mbps) as of the Year 2022

Growing Number of Internet Users Primes the World for the Networking Age: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (In Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Focus on Last Mile Telecommunications Drives Interest in Fiber to X Architectures as the Last Mile Networking Solution

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Fiber to the x - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fiber to the x (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Advantages & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Step Up Interest & Deployment of Fiber to the X. Here's How & Why

FTTx Testing Rises in Prominence

Demand for Ultra-High-Bit Internet Access Drives Demand for FTTX

Permanent Comeback of Web & Videoconferencing Post Pandemic to Strengthen the Indispensability of FTTx

Spectacular Rise of Video Conferencing is an Indication of Just How Indispensable "FIBER" Has Become in Everyday Life: Global Opportunity for Video Conferencing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, & 2028

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of FTTX: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Outlook for Telemedicine Bodes Well for FTTB/H Connections

Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for FTTX in Enabling Reliable Telemedicine Communication: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Makes FTTH Connections Indispensable for Modern Digital Homes

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of FTTH Connections: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Emergence of Hybrid Work Models as the New Normal Post Pandemic to Sustain the Value of Reliable Broadband Connections at Homes

Returning to the Office! What Are Our Preferences?: % Share of Employees Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

The Changing Future of Learning & Education Increases the Dependence on Last Mile Internet Connectivity

Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028

Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of "Fiber" in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Growing Number of Avid Gamers Worldwide Step Up the Need for Reliable FTTH/B Connections: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rise of Smart Homes, Home Automation & Increased Adoption of Home Security Systems Makes FTTH More Indispensable Than Ever

As Smart Homes Become a Mainstream Reality, the Growing Bandwidth Needs Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of FTTH Connections: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Growing Investments in Factory Automation to Spur Growth of FTTB/P Connections

FTTB/P Connections to Witness Unconventional Growth as Factory Automation Initiatives Increase Dependence on Robust Last Mile Internet Connectivity: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

FTTX to Benefit from the Growing Focus Shed on Broadband Network Readiness Amid the Rise of the Metaverse

The Rapidly Evolving Metaverse Ecosystem Throws the Spotlight on Broadband Readiness With FTTX: Global Spending on Metaverse (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber. This is How Smart Cities Will Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity

Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects Provide a Goldmine of Opportunities for the Expansion of Fiber Optic Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Growing Use of VPNs in the Corporate Sector Drives Demand for FTTx Architectures

Growing Use of VPN Means More Number of People & Businesses Will Need More Reliable & Robust Internet Connections: Global Penetration of VPNs (Presented as % of Internet Users) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Cloud Computing Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optics

IoT Ecosystem Explodes

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in the 21st Century

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud, the Importance of Robust Internet Connection Storms Into the Spotlight: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's Why Fiber Optics is Important for IoT & Cloud Computing

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in Agriculture Heightens the Urgency for Reliable, High Speed Broadband Connectivity

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Fiber to Farm Connectivity: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3gv86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment